



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Choosing a good pair of winter, waterproof breeches can be the difference between having a happy or horrid winter. Once you’ve found your favourite pair, you won’t be able to fathom how you ever survived a winter without them. Waterproof riding trousers are undoubtedly useful, especially on the yard, but breeches will give you more feel in the saddle.

The best waterproof breeches will be made of a stretchy and non-restrictive material so that you can move freely in the saddle, while having grippy knee patches or full seats to keep you secure. Look out for styles that are windproof and have additional linings for added warmth. It’s important to know that some styles are waterproof, offering complete protection from the elements, while others are water-resistant, which in many scenarios is plenty to keep you protected. Most styles are widely available in darker colours, but some also come in beige, which make them great for hunting or winter competitions.

Here’s a selection of the best waterproof breeches for winter riding (listed alphabetically) for you to check out…

Equetech H20 winter grip breeches

Colours: Black | Sizes: XS–XXL | RRP: £94.95 |

These softshell breeches from Equetech have a waterproof membrane and fleece lining, making them ideal for winter. They have a full-grip seat with a high-rise waist to keep you warm. Other features include two thigh pockets (large enough for a smart phone), Lyrca hem panel and a wide waistband with belt loops. Machine washable.

LeMieux Drytex waterproof breeches

Colours: Black, navy, taupe or beige | Sizes: 6–16 | RRP: £99.95 |

Described as waterproof and windproof, these LeMieux breeches are ideal for all-weather riding. They are made from a breathable yet durable material, which is abrasion material and anti-piling, with unique membrane that makes the rain simply bead and run off. They have a generous stretch that offers unrestricted comfort, while the soft fleece lining retains warmth on cold winter days.

View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Mark Todd winter performance breeches

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: 24–34in | RRP: £79.99 |

Offering additional protection from the elements, these Mark Todd breeches are made from a water-resistant and breathable fabric. They feature a brushed lining for added warmth and wind protection and a four-way stretch for comfort and freedom of movement. They have a Euro seat design, where the seat is made of the same fabric but separately stitched, a silicone knee grip and slimline stretch sock ankles. Also available in men’s sizes with ultra grip knee patches.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Pikeur Candela softshell breeches

Colours: Black, dark shadow or nightblue | Sizes: 20–34in, in regular or long | RRP: £189.95 |

These highly water-resistant breeches are tailored in a popular high-waisted style, which offers extra winter warmth, with a full grip applied seat. They are utilise a highly insulating fabric that is made with recycled wine corks and feature two slanting front pockets and a stretch ankle finish.

View now at equus.co.uk

Shires Aubrion Greydock breeches

Colours: Black or beige | Sizes: 24–34in | RRP: £79.99 |

These winter breeches from Shires are fleece-lined with a water-repellent outer coating. They feature a full silicone grip seat, small inner waist key pocket, sleek dry cuffs and belt loops.

View now at viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or naylors.com

Toggi Winter Flexi Breeches

Colours: Black | Sizes: 24–34in | RRP: £79 |

These water-repellent breeches from Toggi are made from a fleece-lined four-way stretch woven fabric that is insulating, lightweight and supportive. They feature a full silicone seat, zip phone pocket, mesh ankle panels and are finished with reflective branding.

View now at elandlodge.com

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.