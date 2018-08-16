The best overtrousers for horse riders need to be able to cope with the worst wet and windy weather that Britain can throw at us. They need to be easy to slip on and off, ideally without having to remove your boots. If they are suitable for use both around the yard and while out exercising that is a bonus. Some overtrousers are padded for added warmth, which is ideal for the cold months, while others are lighter weight so more suitable for heavy showers during milder weather.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Meet the product testers

The overtrousers in this group test were trialled by Tamsin Addison. Tamsin beat bone cancer at the age of 21 and become the first person in the world to re-grow the humerus bone in her upper arm. She has competed up to CCI** eventing, but now rides for Ireland in para dressage.

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best overtrousers for horse riders 2018

* BEST IN TEST *

RRP: £68.00

“These over trousers fit well and are comfortable. But, although the seat looks as if it would be non-slip, I didn’t find this to be the case (even in the dry of our indoor school). However, for their price, these were a real hit and have been the most borrowed pair — possibly because they are very flattering to wear! They are ideal to wear for casual hacking on an average English autumn or winter day”

8/10

* BEST VALUE *

RRP: £75.95

“The material is very comfortable and waterproof without being too stiff or giving a ‘crinkly’ sound as you walk or ride. They proved to be excellent multi-purpose trousers and I wore them a lot out of saddle, particularly for dog walking. When worn to put up new paddock fencing, they certainly delivered on toughness too!”

8/10

RRP: £94.99

“These over trousers kept me dry even in a deluge. The pockets are well positioned and very useful, although the zips could be a little tricky at times. If you’re wanting a pair of trousers to last for the whole winter, bare in mind the zips might not stand up to heavy use. One of the zips on our pair broke after being subjected to the heavy mud and rain.”

7/10

RRP: £69.95

“These over trousers have a very handy design for competition purposes, as they were very easy to remove without getting off the horse. I tried a white pair and they washed well and stayed white. They are made of very thin fabric, so whatever colour the breeches you are wearing underneath will show through. While they are very good pair of over competition breeches when the weather is bad, as an everyday winter pair of over trousers, they were too lightweight for my needs.”

7/10

RRP: £165.00

“These over trousers looked sturdy and very well made with a lovely soft feel to the fabric. I tested a medium size pair, which came up extremely small and so they were rather tight. Having said that, they performed very well; they were waterproof, breathable and were comfortable to wear in the saddle. The most expensive of the trousers in the group test. I would recommend going up a size if you order a pair.”

6/10

RRP: £65.00

“The high waistband mean these are the pair would choose when I know I’ve got to pick out 24 sets of hooves in the pouring rain! The stretch panel at the ankle worked well and made them really comfortable to wear with long riding boots. They kept me really warm and dry, but the balance between leg length and waist size didn’t quite match up, as the size I tested had good length in the leg, but the waist was rather large.”

6/10

Horse & Hound is in the process of testing a wide range of equestrian kit, clothing and equipment, the results of which will be published on HorseandHound.co.uk

