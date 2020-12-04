Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The best winter horse riding jackets will keep you sufficiently protected from the elements while still allowing you to perform. Whether you’re riding in the cold, some storm-force gales, the pouring rain or snow, a good jacket can turn your time in the saddle from just-about-bearable to enjoyable – and if you look stylish at the same time, then even better.

When you’re choosing a new winter horse riding jacket it’s important to consider what you plan on wearing it for and, therefore, what style might suit you best. If your riding jacket needs to double up as a general yard jacket, then some level of water resistance is going to be an essential. It’s also worth weighing up the benefits that a long jacket will bring – the extra warmth and protection – against whether it will get in the way of the type of riding you’re doing.

Likewise, check whether the options you’re looking at are made from any technical materials – these will help keep you cool and moving freely. You might even come across some made of recycled materials – another added bonus to make you feel better about your new purchase. Consider whether you’d prefer a hood to be removable – many riders like the option of having one when on the ground, but would prefer to ride without from a safety point of view. Finally, the look of the jacket is important and you’ve got to like it – the better you feel in it, the better you’ll ride – and if it matches one of your saddle pads, then it’s at least got to make the shortlist.

Here’s a selection of the best winter horse riding jackets on the market this season to give you some ideas…

Alessandro Albanese Padova technical waterproof jacket

This jacket aims to combine elegance with all outdoor practicalities. Waterproof and breathable with taped seams, it is made out of a brushed herringbone fabric. Slightly padded with an eco-friendly renewable bio-cell insulation fibre, the shell fabric is described as wind resistant, and carries an anti-dirt function. The jacket has pairs of secure waterproof zipped pockets at the chest, front and sides for easy access, along with shoulder storm flaps and adjustable hood.

Colours: Black

Sizes: XS–XL

£199.95

Buy at alessandroalbanese.com

Also available at hopevalleysaddlery.co.uk

Ariat Altitude down jacket

The Altitude jacket features an eco-friendly finish to keep out wind and light rain, and is filled with responsibly-sourced down, which is used to provide optimal warmth with minimal bulk. Its sleek styling and stretch panels allow ease of movement, and it utilises Ariat’s Cold Series technology, which helps to keep your body core warm. It also has a removable faux fur-lined hood, which is great if you prefer to have the option to ride without one.

Colours: Winetasting or black

Sizes: XS–XL

£210

Buy at ariat.com

Cavallo Rana functional raincoat

This raincoat features a full-length two-way zip with a magnetic closure, as well as a long rear zip, leg loops, and a detachable, adjustable hood that is designed to be worn over a helmet. The coat is described as windproof, breathable and waterproof with sealed seams.

Colours: Navy or oat

Sizes: 34–46

£243

View stockists or buy at cavallo.info

Covalliero long quilted coat

This flattering jacket features plenty of padding, an extra-high collar with an fleece inner layer, as well as a removable hood and wind-stopper strip over the two-way zip. It’s water resistant, and has two zipped riding vents and two hand-warmer pockets. It is machine washable.

Colours: Anthracite, dark brown or navy

Sizes: XS–XXL

£99

Find stockists at zebraproducts.co.uk

Buy at discount-equestrian.co.uk

Dublin Amy mid-length waterproof parka

This waterproof, windproof and breathable long parka jacket has sealed seams and a full quilted lining to keep you warm. It features a high funnel neck with a detachable quilted hood, side hem zips for freedom of movement and underarm mesh vents for breathability. It also has a two-way front zip with snap closure and storm guard, as well as hidden internal pockets, plus chest and hand zip pockets on each side.

Colours: Blue indigo or dark shadow

Sizes: XS–XXL

£89.99

Buy at dublinclothing.co.uk

Also available at viovet.co.uk

Ego7 Hoodie softshell jacket

This hooded jacket is made of what’s described as a breathable stretch fabric. It has a sporty design with functional hood and practical front pockets. The technical fabrics offer breathability, wind and rain protection, as well as moisture-wicking properties, climate control and maximum freedom of movement when riding. It also features a waterproof zip.

Colours: Navy or black

Sizes: XXS–XXXL

£159

Find stockists at ego7.it

Buy at tackshop4u.co.uk

Equetech Revive long padded coat

This long, water-resistant padded coat is made from recycled materials. It’s lightweight and described as super-warm due to its technical bio-down ethical insulation. It looks to be ideal for riding in and smart enough for casual wear. It has a two-layer YKK zip system that allows for the inner short zip to be worn while in the saddle, while the outer full-length zip can be zipped up for extra warmth when you’re on the ground. Other features include subtle reflective panels on the back, a detachable hood with faux fur trim, inner Lycra storm cuffs and an easy zip back with gusset. Details include bit-trimmed zip pullers to the front zips, a horse- and dog-printed lining, and a metal embellishment to the sleeve. It is also machine washable.

Colours: Coco or black

Sizes: XS–XXXL

£159.95

Buy at equetech.com

Equiboodle blouson

This classic-style blouson jacket is made of waterproof fabric and has taped seams – it also has a handy hood tucked inside the stand-up collar. It benefits from adjustable cuffs, has a snug fleece lining and is finished with a design that incorporates reflective elements.

Colours: Red, navy or hunter green

Sizes: 8–18

£69.99

Buy at equiboodle.co.uk

Felix Bühler Lisa functional hooded riding jacket

This functional, longer-cut riding jacket could easily be worn away from the yard. It’s described as waterproof, windproof and breathable, and has a removable and adjustable hood complete with a removable faux fur collar. It also has an imitation down filling, adjustable elastic cuffs, a concealed two-way front zip, drawstring at the waist and two rear vents with press studs at the back. There are two zipped hand pockets, as well as a zipped chest and interior pocket.

Colours: Black, chocolate, forest green or navy

Sizes: XS–XXL

£79.90

Buy at kramer.co.uk

Harry Hall waterproof breathable riding jacket

This warm and waterproof winter horse riding jacket has fully taped seams and padded insulation. It features a two-way centre front zip, rear riding vents, and fully adjustable detachable hood, making it functional on the yard and in the saddle.

Colour: Blue

Sizes: 6–16

£95

Buy at harryhall.com

Holland Cooper longline training coat

Designed to protect you from all weather conditions, this long coat is described as being totally waterproof with a breathable mesh insert on the back, protective neoprene storm cuffs and interior leg straps for riding. It is finished with reflective silicone prints and Holland Cooper’s gold hardware detailing.

Colour: Navy

Sizes: XS–XL

£399

Buy at hollandcooper.com

Horseware technical riding jacket

This jacket is made from a 100% recycled waterproof nylon, with a 100% recycled polyester padding. It’s described as a highly functional riding coat for winter with a detachable and adjustable hood and taped seams. The cut is designed to flatter the female shape, while the hem is dipped at the rear to provide extra coverage when in the saddle. It features a two-way zip at the front, along with a chin guard and a stand-up collar, which has a ribbed interior for extra warmth. There are two fleece-lined, waterproof and zipped hand pockets, as well as soft, extended cuffs with thumbholes to help keep your hands warm. Machine washable.

Colours: Fig or navy

Sizes: XXS-XXL (up to XXXXL in navy)

£119.95

Find stockists at horseware.com

Buy at onlineforequine.co.uk

Hy Equestrian Synergy long rain jacket

This functional and stylish jacket is designed to offer protection against the worst winter weather, being described as waterproof, wind repellent and breathable. This long jacket features zipped riding vents at the back to allow for adjustability when in the saddle. It has a fold-away, concealed hood, as well as a high collar and storm cuffs with thumb holes. There is also a short version available in this style.

Colour: Navy

Sizes: XS–XL

£84.99

Find stockists at hy-equestrian.com

Buy at equus.co.uk

LeMieux Loire short coat

This short coat brings together function and style – it is tailored through the body with distinctive quilted sides that are designed to give a subtle stretch to offer extra freedom of movement. It’s described as generously filled with an eco-friendly DuPont synthetic filling, which gives it the warmth of down and the bounce-back durability of cotton – it retains its fullness even after washing. There is additional fleece lining on the back and in the pockets, as well as a faux fur-lined collar.

Colours: Navy or mocha

Sizes: XS–XL

£129.95

Buy at lemieuxproducts.com

Also available at amazon.co.uk

Mark Todd Performance long waterproof coat

This long waterproof coat is made from a sturdy outer fabric with a 200g soft filling in the body and 125g in the arms. It has taped seams and features a high collar, which is designed to help keep the wind out, as well as a fleece lining, waterproof two-way zips, storm cuffs and a removable hood. There is also a vent at the back and subtle branding.

Colour: Black or navy

Sizes: XS–XL

£154.98

Buy at viovet.co.uk

Mountain Horse Alicia jacket

The Alicia jacket will keep you warm, while its stylish detailing will ensure you stand out from the crowd. It’s described as waterproof, windproof and breathable, with taped seams. It’s also highly functional with carefully designed pockets, pre-curved sleeves, elastic inner cuffs, and is lined with soft polyester padding. The foldable high collar not only adds style but will keep you protected from the winds. Other features include a two-way YKK front zipper, reflective logo on left sleeve and a silicone logo on the collar.

Colours: Black or dark olive

Sizes: XS–XXL

£139

Buy at hopevalleysaddlery.co.uk

Musto BR1 Canter long jacket

This jacket is described as waterproof and breathable to Musto’s high standards. It features a concealed rear vent and pommel flap to ensure you stay dry at all times, as well as a quilted liner and fleece-lined hand-warmer pockets. The large pockets mean you can carry plenty of bits, such as gloves or hoof picks, around the yard easily.

Colours: Navy

Sizes: 8–18

£200

Buy at musto.com

Pikeur Mathea jacket

This lightweight quilted jacket, which is made of a soft-feel fabric, is described as warm, waterproof and windproof. It has a detachable hood, zipped side vents, and an inner mobile phone pocket lined with radiation protection material.

Colours: Pomegranate, night sky or stone

Sizes: 6–18, with long fittings also available

£217.95

Buy at amazon.co.uk

Stierna Stella winter jacket

This winter jacket is made of a two-layer stretch fabric that’s described as water- and windproof. It has good breathability and a warm yet light Thinsulate padding, so can protect you against the elements while releasing excess heat when you’re working hard. Design features include a detachable hood – fastened with poppers for safety – that fits over helmet and can be adjusted with a single hand. It also has shaped sleeves to aid mobility, a high collar with a chin guard, a two-way zip, sipped hand pockets and chest pockets, two slits at the back and an asymmetrical and adjustable bottom hem for an individual fit.

Colours: Black, navy or olive

Sizes: XS–XXL

£240

Buy at stierna.com

Also available at treehouseonline.co.uk

Toggi Winter Defender coat

Designed to protect you from the elements, this coat is lightly padded and made of a waterproof and breathable fabric. It has waterproof zips and taped seams to ensure you stay dry, and it’s easy to add layers underneath for added warmth. It also features a concealed hood, internal pocket, secret reflective prints for added visibility, as well as two-way zips and side splits with poppers.

Colour: Black

Sizes: 8–18

£130

Buy at toggi.com

Weatherbeeta Tania waterproof jacket

This jacket is described as 100% waterproof, windproof and breathable with sealed seams and a technical lining that reflects heat back to you to help maintain warmth and prevent heat loss. It has chest and hand zipped pockets as well as a quilted hood. The under-armhole zip vents with technical mesh vents are designed to help keep you cool when you’re in the saddle.

Colour: Black

Sizes: XXS–XXL

£119.99

Buy at weatherbeeta.co.uk

Also available at viovet.co.uk

Yaris waterproof blouson

This blouson jacket’s outer layer is described as a waterproof, windproof and breathable coated polyester. It has a fleece-lined body and Thermo Guard insulation to keep you warm, while also featuring an elasticated waistband, which makes it ideal for riding in. It has a fleece-lined collar with an adjustable hood and a concealed full-length zip, and can be customised on the back and chest.

Colours: Black, grey, navy or red

Sizes: 8–18

£40

Buy at yarisequestrian.co.uk

