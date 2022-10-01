



In the times when it’s not cold enough for a winter jacket or wet enough for a long waterproof riding coat, there is often a need for a lightweight riding jacket. Some, of course, are waterproof, while others are padded to keep off the chill.

With such a variety of styles available, included padded, softshell and waterproof, there are a range of desirable features. Look out for zipped pockets and adjustable cuffs, but consider whether you want or need waterproof qualities or a hood. We’ve rounded up a selection of the best lightweight riding jackets suitable for year-round wear to help you decide.

Best lightweight riding jackets

Shires Aubrion Regent Light Jacket

Colours: Dark green | Sizes: XXS–XXL | RRP: £62.99 |

This modern softshell jacket offers an unrestrictive, shaped fit, and has insulating panelling across the top body. It’s made of a breathable material with a fleecy inner, and has stretch cuffs, a dipped rear hem and two concealed zip pockets.

Mark Todd Fleece Lined Softshell Jacket

Waterproof rating: Not available | Colours: Navy, burgundy or grey/silver | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £79.99 |

This softshell jacket has a fleece lining with removable fleece-lined hood. It has a flattering fit and features a two-way zip fastening and two zipped pockets.

Ariat Lumina Jacket

Waterproof rating: Not waterproof | Colours: Mulberry or ebony | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £135 |

This jacket benefits from all-over reflective panelling. It has a removable hood, full-zip and two front pockets.

Equetech Hydro-Rider Long Waterproof Coat

Waterproof rating: 16,000mm (very waterproof) | Colours: Navy | Sizes: XS–3XL | RRP: £166.95 |

This waterproof, windproof and breathable coat has a micro padded fill and taped seams. It has a timeless style and features zipped gussets at the back, a two layer storm flap that conceals the front zip, concealed adjustable hood. It also benefits from inner storm cuffs, an elastic waist, two-way front pockets and an internal zipped pocket.

Stierna Storm Rain Coat

Waterproof rating: 20,000mm (very waterproof) | Colours: Navy or stone | Sizes: XS–XXL | RRP: £280 |

This waterproof, windproof and breathable coat is made of recycled fabrics and has fully taped seams. It has a high collar with chin guard, a detachable and adjustable hood, and shaped sleeves with asymmetrical ends. It also features a two-way front zip protected by a storm placket, zipped pockets and a zipped rear slit.

Hy Equestrian Synergy Rain Jacket

Waterproof rating: Not available | Colours: Navy | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £69.99 |

This fitted waterproof and windproof jacket has a concealed hood, smart zipped pockets at the front and zipped vents to the rear.

Mountain Horse Power Guard Team Jacket

Colours: Navy | Sizes: XXS–3XL | RRP: £109 |

This unisex jacket has a lightweight polyester padding to provide a little extra chill protection. It has an adjustable and detachable hood, two-way zipper, three front pockets with zippers and stretchy cuffs with thumbholes.

Dublin Rylie Jacket Colours: Asphalt | Sizes: XS–XXL | RRP: £82.99 | This softshell jacket is showerproof and breathable. The sleeves have adjustable tabs, while there are reflective inserts at the arm seams.

TH Performance Rain Jacket

Colours: Desert sky | Sizes: XXS–XXL | RRP: £249 |

Made of a four-way stretch fabric with welded seams, this jacket has a zip-off hood. It has waterproof front and side zipped pockets, zipped ventilation slots under the arms and a cord stopper system on the waistband and hood to allow for adjustability.

Ri-Dry Classic Ladies Waterproof Riding Coat

Waterproof rating: 10,000mm (highly waterproof) | Colours: Navy, black, buff or green | Sizes: UK 8–20 | RRP: £199 |

The stylish and practical coat has taped seams and a reinforced double placket for additional weather protection. It is generously cut, which makes them comfortable to wear over competition jackets or hunt coats, and they have long sleeves to keep the wrists covered. Rear pleating allows the coat to sit over the cantle, the large pockets with waterproof flaps offer easy access, while an internal zipped pocket keeps valuables secure.

Felix Bühler Klara Hooded Functional Riding Jacket

Waterproof rating: 5,000mm (waterproof) | Colours: Blue | Sizes: XS–XXL | RRP: £54.90 |

This lightweight riding jacket is lined with breathable mesh. It has a concealed two-way front zip, two front zip pockets and an adjustable hem. Other features include elasticated cuffs and an a mesh-lined adjustable hood.

