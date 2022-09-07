



The best long waterproof riding coats will keep you dry in the saddle when you’re riding in the rain, no matter how heavy the downpour. It’s never as nice as riding in the drier seasons, but riding in poor weather is often a necessity and can be made not just bearable but enjoyable with a reliable waterproof riding coat.

If you’ve been thinking about the best riding coats on the market, and have decided you would prefer a long waterproof riding coat rather than a short winter riding jacket, there are a couple of style variations to consider. Some coats come down as far as your ankles, while others cover to mid-thigh – and of course there’s everything in between. There are fitted styles with rear gussets to help with fit over the saddle and prevent flapping, while others are a loose fit to sit over your existing layers – and these are particularly great when you’re standing around at a show, teaching or waiting for a lesson. Other features to look out for are high collars, leg straps, two-way zips, adjustable cuffs, multiple zipped pockets, storm flaps and taped seams.

Waterproof vs water-resistant

A waterproof coat will give you protection from rain or other water for a significant period of time, while a water-resistant material will prevent water penetration, but only to a certain level. If you’re a fair-weather rider who avoids riding in the rain then a water-resistant coat may be sufficient, but if you envisage yourself riding out at the yard in all weathers, a fully waterproof coat is the way to go.

Many manufacturers will provide waterproof ratings – and we’ve listed all the ratings we can get our hands on with each product in the guide below.

Waterproof ratings explained:

0–1,500mm = water resistant/snowproof, suitable for very light rain

1,500–5000mm = waterproof, suitable for light to average rain

Over 5,000mm = very waterproof, suitable for moderate to heavy rain

Over 10,000mm = highly waterproof, suitable for heavy rain

Best long waterproof riding coats (plus some warm and water-resistant options)

Mark Todd Performance Long Waterproof Coat

Waterproof rating: 5,000mm (waterproof) | Colours: Navy, black or autumn brown | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £159.99 | H&H review: 9/10, H&H Approved |

This long waterproof coat is made from a sturdy outer fabric with a 200g soft filling in the body and 125g in the arms. It has taped seams and features a high collar, which is designed to help keep the wind out, as well as a fleece lining, waterproof two-way zips, storm cuffs and a removable hood. There is also a vent at the back and subtle branding.

This Mark Todd coat scored 9/10 and was awarded H&H Approved as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full Mark Todd Long Waterproof Coat review.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

Equetech Utopia Long Waterproof Riding Coat

Waterproof rating: 15,000mm (highly waterproof) | Colours: Navy or charcoal | Sizes: XS–3XL | RRP: £199.95 |

This coat is Equetech’s most technical coat to date – with all the qualities of the Venture, but with added stretch. It is made with Bluesign fabrics, which is a system that provides safer and more sustainable environments for people to work and everyone to live in. The coat features a two-layer storm flap that conceals the front zip, a rear gusset with reflective opening, double front zipped pockets, Velcro leg straps and storm cuffs.

In the UK? View now at equus.co.uk

LeMieux Waterproof Riding Coat

Waterproof rating: 8,000mm (very waterproof) | Colours: Black, navy or grey | Sizes: UK 6–18 | RRP: £199.95 |

This coat has a discreet magnetic opening at the back to ensure comfortable wear for riding. It also has elastic leg straps underneath to keep the side panels secure in wintery conditions, adding a layer of waterproof warmth over the rider’s legs. The coat is filled with an eco-friendly synthetic filling, which is described as having the warmth of down with the bounce-back durability of cotton, retaining fullness even after washing. There is also an additional fleece lining on the back, pockets and collar for added comfort. Other features include taped seams, a double front closure, two-way zip and waterproof sealed pocket zips, plus a detachable hood with further detachable faux fur trim.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Ariat Tempest Waterproof Insulated Parka

Waterproof rating: 10,000mm (very waterproof) | Colours: Black | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £295 |

The Tempest features a classic parka silhouette with insulation that keep you warm without being overly bulky. It has an “earth-friendly” waterproof finish, sealed seams and zippers, as well as a removable faux-fur lined hood.

In the UK? View now at ariat.com, amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Mountain Horse Stella Softshell Long Riding Jacket

Colours: Black, green or burgundy | Sizes: XS–XXL | RRP: £129 |

The Stella jacket is designed to take you from the saddle to the yard with its stylish longer length, close fit and high collar. It has a faux fur lining and also features rear slits at the back with a wedge allowing the coat to fit over the saddle, a detachable hood, two large outer pockets and an inner pocket for valuables.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

WeatherBeeta Kyla Waterproof Jacket

Waterproof rating: 5,000mm (waterproof) | Colours: Navy, mulberry or black | Sizes: XXS–XXL | RRP: £136.99 |

This jacket has sealed seams, lined inner quilting and waterproof centre front, chest and hand zips. The funnel high neck keeps the wind out and houses a tuck-away lined hood, while the zipped external and internal pockets keep valuables secure.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Hy Equestrian Synergy Long Waterproof Secure Shield Coat

Colours: Navy | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £119.99 |

This smart and fitted long padded jacket is shaped with a lower back, zipped riding vents and two way front zip to provide extra protection and ease of movement in the saddle. The hood zips off, while the waist is adjustable for a flattering fit. There is a soft fleece lining for extra warmth and snug storm cuffs that prevent water entering via the sleeves, as well as two zipped pockets.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Stierna Neve

Waterproof rating: 10,000mm (very waterproof) | Colours: Navy or asphalt | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £299 |

This water-resistant winter riding coat is padded with lightweight 3M Thinsulate insulation. It’s made from recycled polyester and 200g padding, with an eco-friendly DWR (durable water repellent) treatment. It features asymmetrical sleeve ends with inner Lycra cuffs, a high collar with chin guard, plus a detachable hood with one-hand adjustments. The front zipper is two-way and hidden behind a storm placket, and there are two large zipped and fleece-lined pockets on the front, with an inner chest pocket and two zipped slits at the sides.

In the UK? View now at rideawaystore.com

In the US? View now at rideawaystore.com

Coldstream Kimmerston Long Quilted Coat

Colours: Navy, taupe or charcoal grey | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £154.99 |

Designed to keep you warm through the winter, this three-quarter length coat is filled with faux duck down and has a high, faux fur-lined storm-breaker collar. It has a two-way front zip and long rear zip for comfort in the saddle. It also features fleece-lined pockets and hidden inside chest pocket. Also available in a shorter length.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Equidry All Rounder Original

Waterproof rating: Not listed | Colours: 27 combinations | Sizes: Child 3–5, 6–8, 9–12 or adult XXS–XXL | RRP: From £109 |

This unisex jacket has been tested in extreme rain, wind and snow, and is designed to provide maximum coverage and protection, while allowing you to retain complete freedom of movement in the saddle. It features leg straps, a two-way zip, adjustable cuffs, zipped external pockets and in internal pocket. The design is oversized to allow for layering, body protectors and air jackets, while the hood will also fit over most riding hats.

Ri-Dry Lanacre Coat

Colours: Navy | Sizes: UK 8–18 | RRP: £250 |

This coat is a variation of the Ri-Dry Classic with a longer cut front – the asymmetric hemline and rear pleating allows for full waterproof coverage of the upper leg without excess fabric flapping behind the leg and saddle. The cut and design allow for comfortable movement when worn over a hunt coat, while the belt feature on the back creates a more elegant appearance. Large pockets with waterproof flaps allow easy access, while an internal zipped pocked is great for storing valuables.

Scharf Overcoat

Colours: Navy | Sizes: One size | RRP: £155 |

This coat is described as the perfect extra layer to keep you warm on chilly days. It is water repellent and windproof, with a thick padding that is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. It’s oversized and covers your legs all the way down to your ankles, but has side openings that make coat pockets underneath easy to reach.

EQC Exclusive Long Puffer Coat

Colours: Black, olive, slate, navy or chilli | Sizes: UK 6–18 | RRP: £155 |

This stylish coat is made of a soft-touch fabric with an eco-friendly fill. It has a removable hood and benefits from inner and outer pockets, as well as a two-way front zip and hidden side zips to allow comfort in the saddle.

Holland Cooper Longline Training Coat

Colours: Navy | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £399 |

Designed to protect you from all weather conditions, this long Holland Cooper coat is described as being totally waterproof with a breathable mesh insert on the back, protective neoprene storm cuffs and interior leg straps for riding. It is finished with reflective silicone prints and Holland Cooper’s gold hardware detailing.

Felix Bühler Zoe Functional Riding Coat

Waterproof rating: 5,000mm (waterproof) | Colours: Hazelnut | Sizes: XS–XXL | RRP: £109 |

This parka has a slightly longer cut, with an adjustable and detachable hood with removable faux fur trim. It has a warm faux down filling, soft ribbed inner collar, adjustable waist, multiple flapped and zipped pockets, elasticated cuffs, two long rear riding slits with zip and a concealed two-way front zip.

