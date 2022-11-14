



Equetech Utopia Long Waterproof Riding Coat Score 9/10 Style: 9/10

Fit: 10/10

Performance: 10/10 Pros Excellent quality

Large gusset for riding, that zips away when not needed

Reflective strips

Keeps you and your saddle dry Cons Leg Velcro fastenings are awkward to use and came undone easily Manufacturer: Equetech Price as reviewed: £199.95

Equetech Utopia Long Waterproof Riding Coat

Winter riding is much more enjoyable when you’re able to stay dry, and that is definitely something the Equetech Utopia Long Waterproof Riding Coat can offer.

Described as the brand’s “must technical, innovative coat in its collection to date”, the coat certainly ticks many boxes for a long waterproof riding coat. It has a very luxurious feel to it and when you put it on there’s some lovely weight to it, which will definitely help with keeping warm on those chilly days.

One of the best features is the large gusset at the back of the coat, which provides plenty of freedom when you’re in the saddle – and keeps your saddle nice and dry. The gusset, which has reflective strips, zips away neatly when you’re not riding.

Other great features include large external pockets with magnetic closing (great for when you have gloves on and don’t want to fiddle with buttons), an internal zip pocket, a large hood, additional reflective strips on the arms, inner sleeves with thumbholes, and adjustable toggles at the waist.

The one feature I wasn’t keen on was the inside leg Velcro straps. While they are a brilliant idea and I’ve found these to be a great addition to other coats in the past, the Utopia straps wrap round your leg and Velcro at the back of your leg with the Vvelcro facing outward – making them a little tricky to do up, and it feels like it would benefit from having two straps that join instead of one. I found when mounting or moving too much these came undone. However despite this, I didn’t find the coat moved without them.

The material feels really high quality and like it will be very long lasting. It has a nice stretch to it so even though you’re wearing a long coat, you don’t feel restricted by it. I am 5ft4in and the coat came down past my knees and I felt very satisfied it would keep me dry. I am a UK 10 and the small size was a great fit, with enough room for a jumper if necessary.

The 100% polyester coat, which is machine washable, has been made from Bluesign fabrics and manufacturing processes, which is a system that provides safer and more sustainable environments for people to work and live in. Bluesign traces each textile’s path along the manufacturing process, and makes improvements at every stage from the factory to the end product.

I think the Utopia is great as a coat for hacking or for doing flatwork. It is also very smart and would be a brilliant addition for teaching, spectating at shows.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – Equetech describes the Utopia as a “timeless, heritage piece” and I absolutely agree. It is a really impressive coat with lots of likeable features, and it keeps you dry. It does come with a substantial price tag of £199.95, but it feels like a worthwhile investment and that it will last a number of winters.

Who tested this coat?

Becky Murray started freelance writing for Horse & Hound in 2016 alongside other equestrian titles, before joining the H&H news team in July 2018. She was made senior news writer in January 2022. During her time at H&H she has reported on a broad range of topics across the equestrian industry including welfare issues, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings, rider safety, and road safety campaigns. In 2019 she attended the national Strangles Symposium and the Scottish welfare conference.

Becky was part of the home remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympic Games and the European Showjumping Championships and has reported from Morris Equestrian, the Royal Highland Show and Blair Castle International Horse Trials. She also regularly contributes to the H&H podcast.

Based in north Scotland, Becky learnt to ride at the age of five. She got the showjumping bug with her 13.2hh older pony Phoenix, who used to particularly enjoy a chase-me-Charlie. She went on to compete in British Showjumping and riding club activities as a teenager with her pony Sparkle. After losing two horses in 2015 to illness and injury, Becky is now producing two Irish mares, Ruby and Chloe, and hopes to get back in the showjumping ring in the future. She also has two miniature Shetland sisters, Mootie and Poppet, who keep her on her toes.

