Mark Todd Performance long waterproof coat Score 9/10 Style: 7/10

Fit: 10/10

Performance: 10/10

Ease of use: 10/10 Pros Very warm

Waterproof

Great fit

Comfortable and flexible while riding Cons Quite a smart look for the country if you prefer a more rugged style Manufacturer: Mark Todd Price as reviewed: £154.99

Everything about the Mark Todd Performance long waterproof coat is designed to keep you warm and dry during the colder months. Although as winter riding jacket it looks sleek and smart, it is manufactured from a sturdy outer fabric with a 200g soft filling in the body and 125g in the arms. It’s more robust than it looks, and warmer too. It is not as bulky as some long coats, but it really packs a punch when it comes to withstanding the elements.

As a skiing fan, I have a good idea what’s needed to keep the cold and rain out, and this coat ticks all the boxes: taped seams, waterproof two-way zips, fleece lining, storm cuffs and a high collar to keep the wind out. If you find a hood annoying when you’re riding on working on the yard, you can simply remove it.

I tried the coat out both for walking the dog and out hacking, both on rainy days. I came home with all the parts my body was covering (which is a considerable amount as the coat comes down to the mid-thigh) completely dry.

Riding-wise, I found the coat was comfortable and fitted over the saddle and my legs without me really noticing it was there. There is a vent with poppers at the back, and a double zip at the front so you can split the coat around the saddle while still keeping your thighs dry. Some zips rise up so you end up exposing your tummy, but this stayed firm throughout the ride, in walk, trot and canter. Although it is a fitted shape rather than baggy, I had no problems with my range of movement.

I really appreciated the snug storm cuffs, as I think keeping the wrists warm definitely helps prevent freezing fingers.

I put the hood up while walking the dog, and there is plenty of room over the head, while the high collar means the hood stays secure and keeps your face dry too.

I tried it in freezing conditions watching a hockey match and was comfortably warm even though I was barely moving. It was about 5–10ºC when I was both walking and riding, and the coat kept me toasty warm. In fact, once I started cantering and raising the heart-rate, I was almost too hot!

The fit is true – I take a size 8-10, and this jacket (size S) fitted perfectly. The hood is perfect, and it has a good length of arm (I’m 5ft 7in) and plenty of room for extra jumpers or a gilet underneath. However, it really is very warm, so even on a cold day, I doubt I’d need an extra gilet.

With the high-quality fleece lining, it is snug and comfortable to wear. The arms are fairly well fitted rather than baggy, but no problems with flexibility.

I must admit I have never worn a long coat before as I didn’t imagine they would be comfortable to ride in. However, with the front and back vents, range of movement in all paces was no problem at all. The coat didn’t flap at all.

A long coat is probably not the most flattering style if you like to show off your legs, but that’s certainly a sacrifice worth making for those of us who need to be outside all day during winter. It makes a big difference covering the body down to the mid-thigh in terms of warmth.



I tried the brown coat, but black and navy are also available. This was the only con for me – I wouldn’t personally pick brown, and it has a slight sheen when new which looks almost a bit too smart for the yard. However, it’s bound to get muddy and country-looking in no time!

As such, it is a great option for those who like to look smart, but stay warm outside. At £154.99, it’s a bit of an investment, but it’s a high-quality garment which does the job on a cold winter’s day.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – this long waterproof coat keeps you extremely warm and dry – suitable for riding or walking the dog, and it looks smart to boot.

Who tested this jacket?

Martha Terry is Horse & Hound’s features editor. She has a horse and is at the yard every day. She rides regularly and currently competes in low level dressage and occasionally hunts.

