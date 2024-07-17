Horse & Hound; 18 July 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 18 July, read our Olympic preview, which includes a full guide on how to follow the Games, plus we take a look at the chances of teams and individuals across the three disciplines, plus a full fun down of the format of each. Also in this week’s issue, read an interview with top British dressage riders Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin ahead of their appearances at Paris. Plus, as part of our Paris Olympics build-up, read a feature with British showjumping star David Broome, and we find out some more about the story behind a picture of Mark Todd and Charisma at the 1984 Los Angeles Games. William Funnell also reveals how he won this year’s Hickstead Derby and this week’s Vet Clinic, read a complete guide to CT scans for horses. We have exclusive columns from Pammy Hutton and Graham Fletcher for dressage and showjumping fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping and showing reports,while hunting fans can read a report from the Great Yorkshire hound show.
News
- Ride judge’s injuries spark concerns for sport’s future
- Major show cancelled late owing to lack of vets
- Euthanasia: helping make the hardest call
- Struggling owners urged to rehome sooner rather than later
Olympic preview
- How to follow: Timetable, TV and more
- Eventing: Britain for gold, but anything can happen in this format
- Dressage: Expect a nail-biter
- Showjumping: Can the British gold-rush continue?
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
People and horses
- H&H interview: Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester
- All in a day’s work: The clerk of the course
- Olympic story: David Broome
- The picture, the story: Mark Todd and Charisma at Los Angeles 1984
Vet clinic
The ‘doughnut of truth’: Your complete: guide to CT scans
Features
- How I won…: The inside story of William Funnell’s fifth Hickstead Derby victory
- Royal International preview: Showing and showjumping
Reports
- Showing: Great Yorkshire, Warwickshire Summer Fair and CHAPS UK Midlands Regional
- Showjumping: Bicton Tour and Kent County
- Eventing: Tweseldown and Aston-le-Walls
- Dressage: BD Inter-County Championships, Parwood EC and more
Hunting
Fortune wins: Great Yorkshire Hound Show
Classified Ads
