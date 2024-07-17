Horse & Hound; 18 July 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 18 July, read our Olympic preview, which includes a full guide on how to follow the Games, plus we take a look at the chances of teams and individuals across the three disciplines, plus a full fun down of the format of each. Also in this week’s issue, read an interview with top British dressage riders Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin ahead of their appearances at Paris. Plus, as part of our Paris Olympics build-up, read a feature with British showjumping star David Broome, and we find out some more about the story behind a picture of Mark Todd and Charisma at the 1984 Los Angeles Games. William Funnell also reveals how he won this year’s Hickstead Derby and this week’s Vet Clinic, read a complete guide to CT scans for horses. We have exclusive columns from Pammy Hutton and Graham Fletcher for dressage and showjumping fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping and showing reports,while hunting fans can read a report from the Great Yorkshire hound show.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 18 July 2024

News

Ride judge’s injuries spark concerns for sport’s future

Major show cancelled late owing to lack of vets

Euthanasia: helping make the hardest call

Struggling owners urged to rehome sooner rather than later

Olympic preview

How to follow: Timetable, TV and more

Timetable, TV and more Eventing: Britain for gold, but anything can happen in this format

Britain for gold, but anything can happen in this format Dressage: Expect a nail-biter

Showjumping: Can the British gold-rush continue?

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

People and horses

H&H interview: Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester

Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester All in a day’s work: The clerk of the course

Olympic story: David Broome

The picture, the story: Mark Todd and Charisma at Los Angeles 1984

Vet clinic

The ‘doughnut of truth’: Your complete: guide to CT scans

Features

How I won…: The inside story of William Funnell’s fifth Hickstead Derby victory

The inside story of William Funnell’s fifth Hickstead Derby victory Royal International preview: Showing and showjumping

Reports

Showing: Great Yorkshire, Warwickshire Summer Fair and CHAPS UK Midlands Regional

Great Yorkshire, Warwickshire Summer Fair and CHAPS UK Midlands Regional Showjumping: Bicton Tour and Kent County

Bicton Tour and Kent County Eventing: Tweseldown and Aston-le-Walls

Dressage: BD Inter-County Championships, Parwood EC and more

Hunting

Fortune wins: Great Yorkshire Hound Show

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

