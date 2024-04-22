Royal Windsor hosts international showjumping, dressage, driving and endurance competitions, being awarded CHI status by the FEI, as well as national jumping and showing classes. There is also a shopping village on site with trade stands selling equestrian, country and luxury products, as well as a wide range of food outlets.

Royal Windsor is one of the biggest and most prestigious early summer shows for the showing community, with the hunter classes typically being particularly competitive. The novice classes also hold particular prominence; winning the novices at Royal Windsor signals that a young horse has exciting potential for the future. There is also a qualifier for the BSPS mountain and moorland Heritage supreme championship, and a native in-hand supreme final for the 12 breed champions held in the Castle Arena.

There are four days of international jumping, including the five-star grand prix on Sunday.

The International Driving Grand Prix, which counts as a FEI World Cup qualifier is a key competition. There are three stages to the competition — driven dressage, marathon stage and cone driving.

The international endurance event sees competitors ride a set course up to 160km in length in parts of Windsor Great Park.