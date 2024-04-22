The Royal Windsor Horse Show is a spring destination event for both equestrians and those following the British social season. For the horse world, it marks the start of the summer county show circuit with both showjumpers and showing enthusiasts keen to make a positive start.
Royal Windsor takes place annually in May in the private grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire. The 2024 show is being held a week earlier than usual on 1-5 May.
What is the best way to travel to Royal Windsor?
Being located close to Windsor town means it is possible to visit the show using public transport, with two train stations to choose from. Windsor and Eton Central Station is about a 10—15 minute walk from the show entrance. It is served by First Great Western trains allowing travel via Slough from London Paddington in the east and from Reading in the west. Windsor and Eton Riverside Station is approximately a 5 minute walk from the show ground and served by South West Trains from London Waterloo in the east and many towns in the south and west via Staines.
Alternatively you can travel by car following the signs from junction 6 of the M4, but expect to pay to park.
Can I take my dog?
Please leave your dogs at home as they are not allowed on the show ground. At the first show in 1943, a lurcher stole a piece of chicken from King George V’s lunch plate and dogs have been banned ever since. There is an exception for correctly trained guide and assistance dogs, which are encouraged to wear an item that identifies them as an assistance dog (a harness, coat or collar).
What is the Royal Windsor Horse Show?
Royal Windsor hosts international showjumping, dressage, driving and endurance competitions, being awarded CHI status by the FEI, as well as national jumping and showing classes. There is also a shopping village on site with trade stands selling equestrian, country and luxury products, as well as a wide range of food outlets.
Royal Windsor is one of the biggest and most prestigious early summer shows for the showing community, with the hunter classes typically being particularly competitive. The novice classes also hold particular prominence; winning the novices at Royal Windsor signals that a young horse has exciting potential for the future. There is also a qualifier for the BSPS mountain and moorland Heritage supreme championship, and a native in-hand supreme final for the 12 breed champions held in the Castle Arena.
There are four days of international jumping, including the five-star grand prix on Sunday.
The International Driving Grand Prix, which counts as a FEI World Cup qualifier is a key competition. There are three stages to the competition — driven dressage, marathon stage and cone driving.
The international endurance event sees competitors ride a set course up to 160km in length in parts of Windsor Great Park.
Who is patron of the Royal Windsor Horse Show?
The King is patron of the show – continuing the tradition held by his mother, The late Queen, and grandfather, King George VI.
History of Royal Windsor Horse Show
Royal Windsor was first staged in 1943 to help raise funds for the war efforts. It has ran every year since, apart from in 2020.
In 1943 Count Robert Orssich and Mr Geoffrey Cross were inspired by the ‘Wings for Victory’ campaign and organised the first event held on 26 May 1943, which was called the Windsor Horse and Dog Show.
All the key members of the Royal Family attended, including King George VI, Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) and Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret. At the very first show The late Queen won the pony and dogcart class. She entered many homebred horses and ponies in classes at the show since and was extremely successful.
The show was extended to five days in 1977. In 2018, Royal Windsor Horse Show celebrated 75 years.
The Royal Windsor Horse Show Club was founded in 1944. Membership allows access to the Royal Windsor Horse Show club at the show which has its own restaurant, bar area and an outside lawn, all with views onto the Castle Arena.