



Katy Green posted an emotional championship win in the hotly contested working hunter classes at Royal Windsor Horse Show, riding her own 16-year-old mare Vulcanite. The pair headed the small/lightweight class before Vulcanite repeated the championship she won with the late Rory Gilsenan in 2016.

“Rory sadly died of a brain tumour in 2020, so this win is very special to me because we have finally done it together for him,” said Katy, who finished reserve to him that year aboard her second ride I’m A Diamond.

“I was six months pregnant at the time so I opted to ride my trusted horse and let Rory give her a good first experience at Royal Windsor,” explained Katy, who has nursed Vulcanite back to health in recent years.

“I don’t think I’ve ever nursed a horse so much in my life; she did a tendon last year and colic the year before, but she loves the job and still looks and goes amazing. She is crazy special to me,” said Katy.

Reserve champion working hunter at Royal Windsor Horse Show

Proving experience is needed around the challenging working hunter track built by Lisa Kelly, Rachel Turner took reserve on Ernie Big – another 16-year-old – who finished second to Katy in the small/lightweight class.

Jointly owned by Rachel and her sister Rebecca Brierley, this was Ernie’s fourth clear here and has been placed every time.

“He is a huge crowd pleaser and he aims to please. This is only his second show this year and his next show will now be Hickstead,” said Rachel.

Hannah Horton claimed her first win of the day aboard Lady Madeleine Lloyd Webber’s home-bred mare Sixties Icon in the working show horse class. The seven-year-old mare is by the outstanding sire Timolin and out of the Connemara eventing mare Jazzin’ Along.

Last season, the pair finished second in the working show horse final at Hickstead and have also been successful in affiliated eventing, finishing second at Little Gatcombe in September at British Eventing (BE)90.

Hannah hit the ground running with her this year, winning first time out at British Show Pony Society (BSPS) Area 7, qualifying for Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

“She’s just such a cool pony,” said Hannah.

