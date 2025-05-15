



The 10-year-old piebald traditional pony stallion Chynas Top Deck emerged triumphant in the ridden coloured championship at Royal Windsor Horse Show, ridden by Vicky Smith, sealing his victory with a storming gallop.

Owned by Leisa Woodward and produced by Danielle Garner, this is only their second time out this year, having already stood champion at North of England on their season’s debut.

“He was trotting around that arena like a middleweight hunter, just eating up the ground,” said Vicky, who finished fourth on him at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) last season.

“I think he’s really coming into his own this year. You wouldn’t know he’s a covering stallion, he is such a gentleman and such a delight to do.

“We probably wouldn’t win any classes if I was responsible for getting him clean ready for the ring. That’s what Danielle excels at, so it’s a big team effort!” confessed Vicky.

Royal Windsor Horse Show reserve ridden coloured champion

Paramedic David Bennett rode his own Dallamires Belle Of The Ball to head the non-native coloured pony class, before taking the reserve championship.

The six-year-old piebald mare by Alonby Artisan won their final at Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) last season – and already have their return ticket booked – as well as also finishing fourth at HOYS.

Jayne Ross finally got her chance to show the virtually unbeaten non-native coloured KBF Lucia (Poppy) in the coloured classes at Royal Windsor Horse Show. Last year, they were unable to compete due to a last minute judge change which she had a connection to, and in 2023 she had an allergic reaction the day before and couldn’t compete.

“This is third time lucky for us to show her here in this class so it is actually really emotional because this is her niche and its very fitting that she should win it,” explained Jayne, who won the ladies show horse with her here last season.

Owned by Diane Stennett, Poppy is now eight-years-old, but has already had an illustrious career, winning at HOYS four times and twice at RIHS.

“She is absolutely sublime to ride, you just sit and she floats under you,” said Jayne.

Isabella Mears Wood took the native/traditional/cob type ridden horse class for the second year running with Mr Vincent. Produced by Danielle Heath, the 10-year-old gelding was purchased from Nigel Fuller 18 months ago.

“I just bought him to play about with, but hes the yard favourite – a real supercob!” said Isabella.

