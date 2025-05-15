Live* All the Royal Windsor Horse Show showing news as it happens

Welcome to Horse & Hound’s live news service from Royal Windsor Horse Show 2025 (15-18 May). Royal Windsor is a spring destination event for the showing community, with all competitors coming from around the country to secure that iconic photo of their animals in front of the River Thames, as well as rosettes and success in the ring.
H&H’s showing editor Bethan Simons will be on site throughout the show, catching up with the winners and sharing their stories. Scroll down to read all the breaking news and key stories as they happen throughout this iconic British show.
*NB* This is a live blog service. It is not a live stream.
We hope you are enjoying this service.
