



With a show to perform as well as a ride judge to impress, the ridden hacks might just be one of the toughest classes to win. There are four hack classes at Royal Windsor Horse Show; the open large, the open small, the novice and the amateur, before first and second of each division goes head to head in a bid to secure the coveted Count Robert Orrsich Hack Championship in the Castle Arena.

So who is 2025 Windsor hack judge, and what will she be looking for?

Meet the 2025 Royal Windsot hack judge

Presiding over the ride aspect this year is Georgina Maywood. Neither Georgina’s grandparents or parents were horsey, but she became the proud owner of two donkeys aged seven, and her first pony followed about two years later.

“I decided that riding a horse would be much easier,” jokes Georgina, who is now a freelance riding coach and enjoys offering showing and pole clinics as well as private lessons.

She proceeded to take part in Pony Club activities, and later moved onto showing. Having shown a variety of types, Georgina now concentrates predominantly on cobs. She currently has a maxi, and a lightweight to bring out next year.

Georgina’s judging career began with Ponies UK – now UK Ponies & Horses – progressing onto the British Show Horse Association panel about 25 years ago, and she has since had some exciting judging appointments including judging at Horse of the Year Show, Royal International Horse Show, the Hickstead Derby Meeting and The Grand Nationals in Australia.

“I enjoy the privilege of riding beautiful horses and like to be able to give something back to the sport,” says Georgina.

Georgina has officiated at Windsor before, and on that occasion, she judged the conformation aspect of the riding horses.

She says: “It’s a special show and I’m very much looking forward to judging again”.

What will the Windsor hack judge be looking for?

With the prospect of riding some of the country’s most elegant hacks just around the corner, what will Georgina be looking for?

“I will be looking for my winner to draw my eye from the moment they walk into the Copper Arena,” says Georgina, adding: “My winner will need to have a good walk, meaning they are relaxed, in self carriage and covering the ground. For me, I’d like to see this way of going continue through all three paces of the go round.”

Unlike riding horses, hunters and cobs, hacks must perform an individual show with their riders, as well as being assessed from the saddle by the ride judge.

Of the show component, Georgina says: “I’d like to see the horses happy, forwards, balanced and in true partnership with their riders.”

Finally, once on board, Georgina says: “I will be looking for a light, mannerly ride with the horse carrying me forwards. I don’t want to be nagging them – I want the horse to enjoy their job.”

Mark Fuller will be joining Georgina assessing the conformation of the animals.

“With Mark’s wealth of knowledge, I’m looking forward to finding the next Windsor hack champion,” says Georgina.

