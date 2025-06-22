



The plaited mini championship at the Agria Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) plays host to some of the cutest and most charming combinations on show all week. Royal International mini judge Mathew Lawrence will be assessing the conformation phase in the lead-rein, first ridden and lead-rein pony of hunter type classes. So who is he and what will he be looking for? Here’s your guide…

Mathew’s background in showing…

Bristol-based Mathew is a former producer of ridden ponies and horses, now focused on teaching and training.

Mathew was not born to horsey parents, but his aunt had a horse and a good friend at school’s mum ran a riding school, so Mathew worked on a Saturday for a free ride on a Sunday.

His father delivered flowers, and one client was Ro Rennocks of the Rendene Stud who agreed to give Mathew a part-time role at the stud and he started showing there, progressing to winning the Lloyds Bank Supreme final – now the Price Family Supreme In-Hand final – with Welsh part-bred Rosevean Honey Suckle.

At 21 years of age, Mathew started working for Mark Northam producing ridden horses and ponies. He’s since enjoyed a prolific producing career, with winners and champions at the highest level including Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), the Royal International (RIHS) and Olympia – now London International (LIHS) – across a range of types, from mountain and moorlands to coloureds and hacks.

One claim-to-fame is that he rode The late Queen’s Highland pony Balmoral Mandarin.

Mathew sits on several judging panels, and has judged at the UK’s most prestigious shows including at the RIHS, HOYS, LIHS, Royal Welsh and Royal Highland.

He is a passionate supporter of getting new blood into showing and so is a longstanding supporter of talent spotting clinics and of the SEIB Search for a Star series.

What will Royal International mini judge Mathew Lawrence be looking for?

“Way of going is paramount in these classes,” says Mathew, as “first and foremost and above all else, these ponies must safely carry around a small child.”

But when it comes to assessing their conformation, correctness is a key focus for Mathew: “The mechanics of a horse or pony are so important. If a pony isn’t built correctly, then it can’t go correctly.”

Mathew says: “They must have good limbs and I like to see a pony with a good topline, not just in front of the saddle, but through the back and over the loins, too. Sometimes, if they have a hollow way of going, a pony’s back becomes weak and that’s not something I like to see.”

Mathew looks for quality and correctness in type, which means in the lead-rein of hunter type, a scaled down light to middleweight with flat bone.

When it comes to movement, Royal International mini judge Mathew Lawrence says that “straightness should be a given”.

Whilst he’s always looking for a good mover when judging, he says that he won’t want a pony with movement “too big for the child – everything has to be suited for a child to ride”.

