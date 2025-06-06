



The go-round can make or break your showing performance. It’s the judge’s first glimpse of your horse, and that first impression counts. Training at home for the go-round will be fundamental to your chances of success.

Whether you’re preparing a first ridden pony or a riding horse, the go-round is a defining part of the show ring experience. As showing producer and judge Stuart Hollings reminds us: “The go-round in showing is the first time the judge will see your horse, so it’s vital to give a good impression.”

That initial walk, trot, canter and extension in company (depending on what class you’re in) must be composed, confident and in harmony with your horse. The key to success? Preparation.

For many horses and ponies, the go-round can be unnerving at first. From becoming distracted or overly keen to spooking or crowding others, group riding presents a unique set of challenges.

The go-round consists of the whole class walking, trotting and cantering together. The steward will indicate when to change the rein, followed by cantering on the opposite rein. In some classes, you may also be asked for an extension. After this, competitors are asked to walk, and the judge will usually make an initial pull of preference, which will determine the order in which the individual shows will be performed.

Stuart Hollings advises: “When you return to walk, resist the urge to circle tightly around the judge in the hope of being noticed. Instead, position yourself in a clear space where your horse can still be seen. If you end up stuck in a huddle, there’s every chance your animal could be overlooked.”

Training your horse for the go-round in showing

The key to a successful go-round is preparation.

“My best advice is to ride at home with as many people as possible,” says top producer Sara Parrott. “Get used to thinking ahead and anticipating what others are doing around you.”

By replicating the ring experience in your training environment, you can build your horse’s confidence and teach them to focus, even in a busy arena.

If your pony tends to chase, Sara suggests focusing on “finding ways to keep their attention, for example, half-halts and slight bending exercises that can be used in the ring if needed”.

Maintaining a soft inside bend in corners can also help to keep your horse’s focus on you, rather than on what’s happening outside the ring.

Desensitisation is another key element. Clinics, outings and hacking in company all provide valuable experience.

“Go to lots of different places,” adds Sara. “It helps get them used to new environments.”

This exposure helps your horse stay calm and responsive, even when faced with crowds, banners, noise and unfamiliar surroundings.

Training your horse for the go-round in showing

Ringcraft and rider awareness

For the rider, strong ringcraft can mean the difference between blending into the background and catching the judge’s eye. It starts the moment you enter the ring.

First, don’t rush to go in – make sure you give yourself sufficient space between you and the horse in front.

Paul Cook, British Show Pony Society chairman and judge, reminds riders not to overlook the basics: “Don’t underestimate the power of a good walk. It’s the first impression the judge has; it shouldn’t be held in and tight, but a free walk in a correct outline with purpose.”

In the go-round, your job is to show your horse to best effect, without disrupting others. That means maintaining rhythm and being constantly aware of your spacing.

“If your horse is faster or has a bigger stride, or you feel boxed in, think ahead,” advises Paul. “Turn a circle or cut across the ring to find a gap.”

If you need to overtake, always do so carefully. Ride on the inside without blocking the judge’s view of a fellow competitor and avoid unsettling other combinations.

“It should never feel rushed,” says Debbie Speare, Showing Register coordinator and judge. “You want a relaxed picture in your horse’s natural stride.”

When the steward calls for a canter change across the diagonal, keep it calm and balanced.

“Don’t push your animal out of rhythm across the diagonal between canters,” adds Debbie. “Everything should be smooth and in tune.”

Vicky Smith, a prolific Horse of the Year Show winner, emphasises that polish is what makes the difference.

“Judges want to see a well-schooled, trained animal,” she says. “The judge only sees a short part of you go round, so it should look relaxed and in tune. If you need to give a half-halt or readjust, try to do it on the side of the ring the judge isn’t looking at.”

If your horse becomes sharp mid go-round, ride tactfully. Use subtle half-halts and stay composed. Don’t let a small mistake define your round.

“Keep calm, ride forward and aim to finish stronger,” advises Sara.

Showing presence and confidence in the go-round

A polished picture comes not only from preparation, but also from rider presence.

“Happy ponies and happy people make judges smile,” says Debbie. “You want the judge to think you have the best animal, so rider confidence is important.”

Looking like you’re enjoying the moment, while calmly managing your horse, creates the kind of ring presence that judges notice.

In some classes, combinations may be asked for an extension, sometimes split into two groups. The steward will indicate if the judge would like to see an extension. It’s vital to listen carefully to the instructions from the steward or judge.

As Stuart Hollings points out: “Listen very carefully if it’s a full gallop or simply an extension. Judges are looking for an animal that will lower and lengthen, it should be a gradual move up the gears. Don’t fire off the corner into a messy gallop that isn’t easy to bring back under control.”

When things go wrong in ring

Even with the best training for the go-round, in competitive showing things can go awry. Your horse might spook at the crowd, react to other horses, or take off in the gallop. But don’t panic. Judges are horse people too, and they understand that things happen.

“Through the winter, The Showing Register runs clinics all over the country led by experienced producers,” says Debbie. “Whatever issue you have, they can help you deal with it.”

If things don’t go smoothly at a show, go home and make a plan. That might mean inviting friends to ride with you and recreate a busy ring environment or working with your trainer to sharpen your aids and half-halts.

Practise your extension, slowly building it up to show off the best of your horse’s stride about halfway down the long side, usually where the judge will be standing.

Make a lasting first impression

Mastering the go-round is about more than surviving a few laps in company. It’s about turning that all-important first impression into a lasting one, showcasing the training, trust and composure you’ve built at home.

With calm, consistent preparation, careful exposure, and confident riding, you and your horse can rise to the occasion because in the show ring, blending in gets you nowhere. The winners are the ones who ride with polish, poise and presence, being confident that they own the ring.

