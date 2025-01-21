



Set yourself up for success this season by preparing your horse for the show ring, so that each part of your performance is slick and confident both in and out of the saddle. Once your horse is fit and ready for more refined work, this is the perfect time to lay a solid foundation for you and your horse.

From reacquainting your horse with busy environments to perfecting routines and addressing weak areas, careful preparation can make all the difference. This guide focuses on three key areas: the go-round, the individual show, and the conformation section.

Preparing your horse for the show ring

Both the ridden aspect and the conformation phase deserve equal attention. As experienced producer and judge Stuart Hollings explains: “There is nothing more frustrating than a beautiful animal being badly stood up in front of you, refusing to stand properly, or needing to be dragged to walk away and trot back.”

Teaching your horse to stand correctly is one of the most important skills for the show ring. Show producer Sara Parrott highlights how groundwork plays a crucial role.

“The conformation stage accounts for 50% of the judging, so it should be given as much attention as the ridden phase,” she says. “I often hear clients say they can’t get their horse to stand in the ring, but when I see them unloading from the lorry or tacking up, the horse is already fidgeting. Horses and ponies need to learn to stand still whenever you work with them, or it will be very difficult to get them to listen in the show ring.”

Sara suggests building standing exercises into your daily routine. For example:

When bringing your horse in from the field, take a few minutes to practise standing them up before going through the gate

While hacking, incorporate standing correctly when you pause to rest or when waiting to join a new road

Around the yard, lead your horse as you would in the show ring, ensuring they remain obedient and attentive

Sara adds that it’s equally important to practise the walk-away and trot-back phase.

“Your horse should be forward and straight,” she says. “Practise this regularly – either before or after your schooling sessions – so they are comfortable and confident in this critical aspect of showing.”

Tips for standing out in the conformation section

Judges often spend significant time assessing a horse’s conformation. Beyond standing still and in a good frame, focus on these areas:

Manners: a well-mannered horse that stands politely for their handler leaves a lasting impression

Preparation for inspection: practise leading your horse confidently and presenting them to the judge with clear, controlled movements

Preparing for the go-round

The go-round can be one of the most daunting parts of showing, as it tests both your horse’s schooling and their ability to remain calm and composed around others.

Show producer Vicky Smith advises: “Get your horse used to riding with others, especially during faster work, to ensure they remain calm and don’t get excited or start chasing the other horses.”

To replicate the atmosphere of the show ring, Vicky recommends introducing your horse to scenarios they will encounter.

“Ride with other horses in the arena so your horse becomes familiar with horses trotting and cantering in front of and behind them,” she says. “Practise standing in line with other horses to familiarise your horse with this part of the show. If possible, simulate a show environment at home with other riders to prevent your horse from feeling overwhelmed on the day.”

Dealing with common go-round issues

Chasing : if your horse is tempted to chase others, use your schooling to reinforce half-halts and control transitions

Crowding: practise riding in groups at home or at clinics, finding a space and focusing on keeping a safe distance

Anticipation: regularly vary your schooling sessions to prevent your horse from anticipating the next movement

The individual show

Good schooling is vital for the individual show phase, whether it’s being assessed by a ride judge or performed independently.

Producer Kirstine Douglas warns against over-repetition: “Don’t just practise your individual show repeatedly, as your horse will begin to anticipate it – a pet hate of many judges.”

Instead, Kirstine suggests incorporating variety into your training programme.

“Incorporate exercises like shoulder-in, leg-yielding, and transitions into your schooling,” she advises. “Use pole work and raised poles to improve balance and engagement. Vary your activities, such as hacking through woods or practising standing still, to build suppleness and responsiveness.”

By keeping sessions diverse, Kirstine notes that “you’ll ensure your horse stays engaged and listening to you”.

Key components of a polished individual show

Smooth transitions: ensure transitions are seamless, with clear upward and downward aids

Balance and engagement: your horse should carry themselves correctly, demonstrating lightness and impulsion

Flow: plan your show to flow naturally, avoiding overly complex or disjointed movements

Preparing horse for the show ring: get out and about

Once you’ve prepared thoroughly at home, taking your horse to local shows or arena hires is invaluable for reintroducing them to busy environments. For novice horses, ponies, or child riders, this step helps build confidence and familiarity.

Producer James Knipe shares: “There is great value in small winter competitions for new combinations, novice ponies, or riders lacking confidence. It’s a perfect opportunity to practise your routines, check your lorry is packed correctly, and get your horse accustomed to working in new places.”

In addition, many showing societies run winter clinics where participants can work with top professionals in a group environment. These clinics often replicate the structure of a show, providing opportunities to practise the go-round, individual show, and conformation section.

When it goes wrong

Early shows are a fantastic opportunity to identify and resolve problems, but perseverance is key. Top producers share their advice for overcoming common issues:

Overexcitement

The first show of the season, with all its strange sights and sounds, can put even experienced horses on edge. Vicky Smith advises considering your pre-show routine.

“Could you turn your horse out the night before? Do they need more working-in time?” she asks. “Would a quick spin on the lunge at the show help? Or do you need to adjust their feed to reduce energy levels? The show season is a constant process of brainstorming and problem-solving to get each horse right on the day.”

Spooking

Sara Parrott highlights how preparation at home can help minimise spooking: “Use props in your arena or at arena hire sessions – banners, flags, flowers, jump wings – anything you might encounter in the show ring. Don’t always work in a quiet space. Let them get used to kids, dogs, and loud music, as these are all part of the show field. If needed, consider earplugs. While they might not work for every horse, they can muffle loud noises and help some horses feel more settled.”

The wrong leg

Striking off on the wrong leg is a common issue, but Kirstine Douglas explains it comes down to basic schooling.

“Balance, straightness, and responsiveness to your aids are the foundation for success,” she says. “The more consistent your schooling is, the better prepared your horse will be in the ring.”

Learn from mistakes

Every rider has a show they’d rather forget, but the key is to use those experiences as learning opportunities. Seek advice from your coach, attend a clinic, or review your performance with a critical but constructive eye.

Vicky Smith encourages riders to reflect and make a plan: “Rewatch videos with your riding coach, list positives as well as areas needing attention, and set a timeframe to address issues. Plan to enter another show to chart your progress. Don’t give up – nothing worth having comes easy.”

