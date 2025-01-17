



Preparing your show horse for the ring isn’t simply a case of getting it ready the night before. Like your fitness and training, the overall appearance is integral to the finished product, especially in this discipline. A polished look is just as important as ensuring your horse is fit and ready to compete. First impressions count, and attention to detail can set you apart in the judges’ eyes.

Proper preparation starts well before the season begins and requires careful planning and consistent care. From clipping and grooming to gear inspections, a thorough approach will help ensure you’re ready to shine when show day arrives.

Preparing your show horse for the ring

When to clip

When preparing your horse during colder months, clipping is essential to not only maintain a tidy appearance, but to ensure the horse can work in comfort without a thick winter coat causing excessive sweat and a risk of catching a chill while drying off afterwards. However, timing and technique are crucial to achieving optimal results.

There is often debate about the practice of clipping after January, as some believe it compromises the summer coat, but most recommend you focus on the welfare and workload of the horse.

Producer James Knipe advises, “Never clip the little ponies too soon; they can become sharp. The priority is to have a happy, confident child. Waiting until the better weather makes it much easier.”

Vicky Smith, an experienced horse producer, starts with a bib clip, saying, “For the initial back-to-work programme of hacking, a simple bib clip is adequate. Then, clip to match the workload and the individual animal.”

Producer Emma Holder emphasises the impact of changeable winter weather: “The old rule of never clipping after January is outdated. The weather varies so much now, so we wait until the winter coat starts to break.”

Show producer Sara Parrot agrees, explaining, “We rug and groom the ponies as they come in from the field, but we only clip once the winter coat starts to moult. Within a week, we have a summer coat.”

Maintaining a clipped coat is equally important. Scottish-based show producer Kirstine Douglas highlights the significance of skin health: “A healthy coat comes from healthy skin. Feeding oils in the diet helps, but it’s also vital to keep the skin clean and conditioned. Using hot oil or hot washes to remove impurities keeps the skin supple and gives the best summer coat, regardless of clipping timing.”

Kirstine recommends a good hot cloth or wash after work to clean and condition the coat. Hot clothing with water as warm as you can handle, combined with baby oil or coat cleansers, leaves the coat looking and feeling its best.

Manes and tails

A well-groomed mane and tail enhance your horse’s overall presentation when preparing a show horse for the ring. Timing is everything when it comes to pulling or trimming, as well as knowing how to pull or tidy a horse’s mane. Planning these tasks to match your show dates allows for natural regrowth and avoids an uneven appearance.

Experienced producer and judge Stuart Hollings explains, “Trimming is an art. When done correctly, it can enhance an animal’s overall appearance. Always work in stages. Watching how the horse moves and holds its tail can help you trim to showcase its best features. Keeping a tail too long may draw attention to conformation faults rather than hiding them.”

Maintaining cleanliness is crucial.

“I’d never work with a dirty mane or tail,” says Kirstine Douglas. “A good scrub is essential before trimming or tidying after the winter holiday.”

Kirstine also advises scissor-cutting thin manes and cutting tails to hock length before winter turnout to prevent breakage.

There’s also a shift away from traditional tail-pulling practices. Sara Parrot explains, “Craig never pulls tails. From a welfare and safety perspective, we use razors and rakes to achieve a neat, polished look without pulling.”

Regular maintenance – trimming and conditioning – prevents breakage and rubbing.

Finally, grease build-up on rugs can cause rubs. Washing hoods regularly or avoiding them entirely can protect manes.

“I prefer an extra rug over a hood to safeguard manes,” Kirstine adds.

Whiskers and ears

Trimming whiskers and the insides of ears has become a significant welfare consideration in recent years, with many shows implementing rules against these practices, in line with a ban in horseracing, and the FEI disciplines. The Great Yorkshire Show, for example, prohibits competitors with trimmed whiskers, reflecting a broader move towards prioritising equine welfare.

At present, only the National Pony Society has banned the trimming of whiskers for all breeds. Other societies may not penalise competitors for trimming these areas, but it’s important to check the rules of your governing showing society to ensure compliance with their rules.

Sara Parrot shares her approach: “We’ve left whiskers on for the past three years. They naturally wear down, and letting them grow avoids the thick, stubbly look that trimming creates.”

Rider preparation

Preparing your show horse with a polished appearance for the ring isn’t the end of the story; rider preparation plays a significant role. Fitness, nutrition, and conditioning ensure you’re ready to perform at your best.

Fitness coach and accomplished equestrian Katie Parry-Evans, of GYMPONY, offers key tips for riders:

Set goals and stay accountable: work with an equestrian fitness coach to set short, medium, and long-term goals. Regular check-ins and tailored plans help you stay on track.

Fuel your body: just like your horse, proper nutrition is essential. A diet rich in protein supports muscle repair, while hydration aids overall performance.

Consistency and recovery: fitness progress takes time, so stick to your plan and allow your body time to recover with rest days and adequate sleep.

Tailored exercises: incorporate core work for stability, unilateral exercises for balance, and mobility exercises to improve flexibility. Cardio activities like running or cycling enhance cardiovascular fitness and endurance. Katie says, “Core work promotes stability and allows you to feel more secure in the saddle. Core-strengthening exercises such as planks, dead bugs, and renegade rows are super for improving this area.”

Katie provides excellent advice: “We spend lots of time thinking about horse fitness, but rider fitness is equally important. Riding requires good cardiovascular fitness, core strength, stability, leg strength, and mobility. Incorporating transferable exercises into your gym routine will help you excel in the saddle and benefit your horse’s way of going.”

Preparation checklist

Early preparation ensures you’re not scrambling at the last minute or facing unexpected expenses. Use this checklist to stay organised:

Tack: inspect for wear and tear, ensure proper fit, and clean thoroughly

Rider gear: check show jackets, jodhpurs, and boots for fit and condition

Horse gear: ensure rugs, grooming tools, and boots are clean and in working order

Extras: stock up on grooming products, first-aid supplies, spare reins, and other essentials

Transport: double-check trailer or lorry condition, including brakes and lights

By starting your preparations early, you can avoid the stress of last-minute purchases and focus on the excitement of the season ahead.

A polished appearance reflects the hard work and dedication you’ve put into your horse and your partnership. By paying attention to details such as clipping, grooming, rider fitness, and gear preparation, you set yourself up for success in the show ring. The effort you put in now will pay off when you step into the spotlight.

