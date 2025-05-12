



Standing still in the show ring is one of the most overlooked elements, yet it’s one of the most important. Whether it’s for the initial pull, the conformation assessment, or the final line-up, your horse or pony is likely to spend more time standing than doing anything else in the ring. A pony that won’t stand quietly doesn’t just risk losing marks, it could lead to you being asked to leave the ring altogether.

To find out how to improve this often-neglected skill, we speak to top producers and judges to gather their advice on how to make standing still part of your routine and your success.

Why standing still matters in the show ring

Judge Stuart Hollings, with a wealth of experience in the showing world, is clear that preparation begins long before show day.

“There’s nothing more frustrating than a beautiful animal who’s gone foot-perfect in the go-round and individual show, only to start fussing in the line-up and upsetting the other ponies,” he says.

“Stillness must become as natural as walk, trot or canter. Too many riders finish their schooling, pop them back in the stable, and don’t practise the still bits. One trainer once told me, ‘Have a cup of tea and a piece of cake while the horse stands still’. And it stuck with me.”

Stillness is not just about presentation; it also reflects a horse’s education and temperament. British Show Pony Society chairman and judge Paul Cook stresses how crucial it is during conformation judging.

“The conformation section makes up 50% of the mark,” he says. “A judge has a very short window to assess your animal. If it won’t stand still and square, I can’t see the limbs or body clearly. It’s a missed opportunity.”

Practising this at home is vital. Horses need to accept someone walking around them, viewing from all angles. Without this preparation, they’re likely to swing their quarters or step away just when it matters most.

Training techniques that work

Showing professional Sara Parrott, who with partner Craig Elenor produced last year’s supreme pony of the year at Horse of the Year Show, explains: “It’s incredibly common for clients to come for lessons and the first thing they say is the horse won’t stand still in the ring.

“But I’ll watch a client arrive and see that the pony doesn’t stand still in the lorry, or while being tacked up or being mounted. You can’t expect a pony to understand about standing still in the show ring if you allow it to fidget at home.”

She believes stillness should be taught in every context: grooming, leading, tacking up, standing at the gate.

“Go out on a hack and stop for 10 minutes,” she says. “In the school, halt during a session and just stand. The more normal it is, the calmer the horse will be when it counts.”

Standing for the judge to mount is another moment that demands focus and calm. Practising at home with someone getting on and off from a block, being legged up and also just standing close beside the horse, can make the real thing far less daunting.

Prize-giving is another area that’s often forgotten in training.

“The rosette and prize-giving can cause equal problems,” Sara warns. “Many a winner has lost their rosette because they wouldn’t stand for the presentation.”

Sara recreates prize-giving settings to help horses prepare.

“We use flowers, gates, banners, anything they might see in a championship arena,” she says. “We practise standing next to these things, being handed rosettes or having a sash placed over the body.

“Even a photographer rattling something to get ears forward can spook a horse if it’s not been exposed to it before.”

Troubleshooting common issues

Gayle Holder, successful show producer with her daughter Emma, works with a wide range of clients and believes patience and repetition are key.

“Horses feed off rider energy,” she says. “You want the pony to relax, but that doesn’t mean the rider should slump in the ring. Judges can look down the line at any moment. The rider has to stay sharp too.”

For anxious or fidgety horses, she recommends light physical cues such as scratching the wither or soft voice reassurance to help them settle. But she also warns not to reinforce a behaviour you don’t want.

“If a horse fidgets and you move them on or reward them, that is encouraging them to repeat that behaviour,” she says. “Wait until they’re calm before giving praise. Consistency is everything.”

Distractions in the ring such as other ponies, loudspeakers and spectators all add to the pressure. The more you expose your horse to similar situations at home, the more confident and still they’ll be on the day.

Make it part of the routine

Standing still isn’t just a skill for show day; it’s a skill that should be brought into your horse’s daily life.

“Standing is often overlooked,” says Stuart Hollings. “But it’s a mark of a truly trained horse.”

It’s an important element of a well-rounded show animal, and the consensus is clear: start young, be consistent, reward calmness, and most of all, practise.

