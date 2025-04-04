Set your horse up for in-hand showing success by mastering these 8 key skills





Showing a horse or pony in-hand can have a multitude of benefits. Training for in-hand showing classes sets them up for the experience of competing in the ring. This prepares younger animals for the atmosphere of a show before they foray into ridden ranks, but it also provides a shop window for breeders to promote their home-bred stock to the public. A few in-hand outings can give a horse valuable life experience, and if they are successful, a strong in-hand CV can increase their price and marketability significantly.

There are in-hand showing opportunities for nearly all breeds and types of horses and ponies. In-hand classes are usually divided into categories depending on breed, age, type and class.

The most prestigious in-hand showing championship in the UK is the in-hand supreme final at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS). Currently, the final is sponsored by The Price Family, so it’s fondly known on the circuit as “The Price”. To qualify for The Price, animals must win their class and section championship at a specific show. The section champions then go head-to-head in a qualifier, with the champion going through to the final at HOYS.

In an in-hand class, the judge assesses the animal’s conformation, type and movement. Manners are important, though how much a judge takes this aspect into account is personal. A top animal should not lose out to one of lesser quality, though ensuring you have put the training in at home will prevent your animal from losing out to an inferior one that has been better prepared.

Setting firm foundations will get your in-hand prospect looking, feeling and moving as well as they possibly can will ensure you present the best package in the ring during the summer show season.

Training for in-hand showing classes

H&H speaks to two of the showing world’s most established in-hand producers to find out how you can prepare your in-hand exhibit for the up-coming season.

Simon Charlesworth is one of the country’s most in-demand in-hand producers who has enjoyed success with various types and breeds of show animals. He has won the HOYS in-hand supreme final three times during his career so far, his most recent victory coming in 2023 leading Angela Smith’s Tremarl Timber. He is also a HOYS and Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) ridden champion, standing supreme horse in Birmingham in 2012 aboard Sarah Carey’s Pearly King.

John Cutts is a showing professional who has produced multiple HOYS finalists and he’s known for his success in in-hand ranks. John has appeared in the HOYS in-hand supreme final on multiple occasions. He is known for his consistency showing coloured horses and ponies and he’s won the in-hand supreme at the CHAPS championships several times. In 2024, he finished third in the HOYS in-hand supreme final handling Caroline Hamilton’s coloured stallion Lostock Candyman.

1. Working in harmony

Teaching a horse to walk and trot next to a handler requires consistent repetition, as you go about training for in-hand showing classes.

“I would always begin by walking the horse up and down against the side of a fence or a hedge,” Simon says. “Get their confidence walking next to you, then progress to trot. Always reward plenty while you’re doing this.”

If a horse displays nerves or is unsure about moving next to the hander, Simon recommends working in a training halter, such as a Dually.

“A nervous horse can shoot backwards and won’t go beside you at the start as they feel claustrophobic,” Simon says. “Using a halter with a long lead line takes the pressure off the mouth but you still have control if they shoot off.”

Another common problem is the horse dropping their off-side shoulder and turning or curling around the handler with their head and front. Simon says you can try a few methods to fix this.

“If it’s a nerves thing, I would put my hand in the off-side of the cuplink on the back of the bit; I’d put my index finger and second finger on the right hand side, and my thumb on the left so I can turn the horse away from me; it mirrors what a rider would be doing with their reins.

“I would also change where I attach the chain or leather piece onto the bit; rather than looping it from the off-side, I would put it from the handler’s side across to the off-side so you can straighten the horse more easily.”

2. Standing over the ground

Simon believes that the standing phase of an in-hand class is the most important to get right.

“When I’m judging a horse, I want it to look as big, imposing and striking as possible,” Simon says. “They must stand well without fidgeting. You only get a few moments to show your animal off to the judge, so you want to make as much of an impression as possible.”

Simon goes against common advice when it comes to standing his exhibits up for the judge or in the line-up.

“It’s very rare for me to ever ask a horse to move backwards if they are stood with a foot wrong – I always bring them forwards,” Simon says.

“When you push them backward, you start to lean forward yourself and putting your hand on the chest is covering the horse, which doesn’t add to the overall picture. Plus, when you watch some horses being asked to step back, they just move sideways and completely change their position.

“I always teach my horses to step forwards from the lightest of touch on their bit or noseband, always off grass, too,” he adds. “When you move them forwards, this also pushes their head up to an extent. They take shorter steps with their limbs, so I find it much more effective at getting them into the correct position.

“Another tip, horse’s legs work off diagonals. So, if you’ve got three out of the four legs correct, but one leg, say the off-side front, isn’t right, I will make them move in the opposite diagonal, so they bring the wrong leg forward and finish in a square halt.

“This usually works every time, though you will need to practice this before you head out to a show.”

3. Perfecting the walk

“Some animals can jog in the ring during the walk, either due to excitement or tension,” Simon says. “The best way to improve the walk is to practise it.

“It’s a vital pace so you need to put the hours in at home, out on the lanes if you can. I’d walk them out as much as I can, stopping occasionally and moving off again.

“If they jog, I’d bring them back to walk, or stop, and carry on again until the sting is out of them. The longer and further you can go the better.”

4. Developing the mouth

John says that as every horse has a different mouth, it’s important to find the correct bit for them, as you would do with a ridden animal.

“A lot of people don’t treat the in-hand job as they would do the riddens in terms of mouthing and finding the horse the correct bit and tack,” John begins.

““Every horse has a different response to a bit, how you lead them and how much pressure you put on them. For example, one horse might prefer the lead attached to the side of the bit while another might respond better to a chain that attaches underneath the chin.”

John advises approaching bitting like you would do with a ridden prospect. He says: “Begin with a slip head and a simple rubber bit. Stand them in the stable initially, then lead them around in it, even letting them eat in it.”

John adds: “Consider how you attach the lead to the horse, too. Each horse prefers it attached in a different way, and ensuring you get it right means the horse can move forward freely at your shoulder, not sitting behind you.”

5. Working in different atmospheres

“I like to walk my horses out on country lanes a lot,” John adds. “If you only practise in the school, the horse isn’t getting used to different noises and environments.

“When you’re out on the roads you’ll likely see animals, bikes, cars and people. Let the horse get used to the hustle and bustle so they’re more prepared when they first leave the yard.”

6. Variety in the training plan

Just like a rider would schedule for their ridden horse, a handler should aim to provide their in-hand horse with a training plan that keeps them listening and engaged.

“When I’m training for in-hand showing, I’ll constantly ask the horse to stop, then move off again,” John says. “I’ll make sure I lead from different sides and regularly ask them to bend and turn for me so they become supple. I think all horses should be able to trot a smooth figure of eight in-hand, too. Including a variety of training exercises and activities ensures the horse can cope and is manoeuvrable in whatever size or shape of ring.”

7. The handler’s confidence

“Often, being able to stand a horse up is a natural gift and I often find that I can stand most horses up pretty easily,” John says. “Make sure you practise at home, so you don’t feel as much pressure when you’re in the ring in front of the judge.

“Knowing what buttons to press gives you confidence. Use some mints or grass, and as soon as you’ve stood the horse up correctly, lift the head up and arch the front to enhance the neck. This improves the overall picture and makes the horse’s angles look smoother.”

8. Building a bond

Training for in-hand showing classes starts months, even years, before stepping foot inside the competition arena.

“Before I even start training for the ring, I begin my partnership with a pony or horse in the stable by grooming them and spending time with them,” John says.

“This helps you learn their traits and quirks, and they also learn to trust and respect you. Building that bond is so important and should be worked on from day one.”

