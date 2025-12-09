Beating top riders at the age of 12: young showjumper qualifies for major championship

At the recent Arena UK Winter Classic (27-30 November), 12-year-old Alex Leggott took on some of the country’s leading showjumpers and beat them to secure a coveted ticket to the Blue Chip Winter Showjumping Championships in April.
Riding his father John’s mare Blossom’s Billy Heinz, Alex found himself out in front of the likes of Jack Whitaker (who finished second with Lilli Langtry) in the Blue Chip Dynamic B&C championship qualifier. But he wasn’t done there as the talented young rider also netted a 1.30m open win.
Eight-year-old mare Billy Heinz was bought out of the Billy Stud auction as a four-year-old and was newcomers champion at last year’s Horse of the Year Show with Maisy Williams, before Alex took the reins back last month.
The new partnership has subsequently taken seven wins in six outings, as well as a string of top-three placings.
“They are absolutely united as a pair,” Alex’s father John said. “We thought she’d suit Alex more than [his older brother] Henry. She’s very much an in-the-hand ride and has a very quick brain. Alex’s autism also makes his brain incredibly fast so, between them, they’re on fire.
“She’s a very good horse and I’m very pleased with them as a combination. Alex still has his 13.2hh pony to jump – he won team gold at the Home Pony International with them recently – but the aim with Billy Heinz will be the children-on-horses team for the Europeans next year.”
You can read the full report from the Arena UK Winter Classic in this week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine, in the shops Thursday 11 December.
