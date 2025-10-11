Ten-year-old rider scoops cross-discipline HOYS double: ‘It’s been the most incredible week ever!’





Anya Dewey Clarke scored a super cross-discipline HOYS double in a blazing 24 hours at the NEC.

The 10-year-old rider and Jim (Cobid) whizzed to glory in the Enablelink Ltd 128cm championship on Saturday morning (11 October) – a day after tasting glory in the National Pony Society Mole Valley Farmers 143cm Working Hunter Pony Of The Year aboard Tullibards Silver Mine.

Anya and the 17-year-old Jim, owned by Karan Dawson, were drawn first to go in the jump-off. These pony classes are always a HOYS highlight and an enthusiastic crowd braved the early start to cheer on these young riders and their wonderful ponies.

“Jim is just the most special and incredible pony in the world. It’s the most incredible feeling I could ever have. He tries his heart out whenever I ride him,” said Anya, whose ultimate ambition is to ride at the Olympics.

“I knew I was first to go and so I just went in there with [the aim of] a strong clear, as fast as I could clear, to put the pressure on the others.

“The arena has an absolutely huge atmosphere; it’s the most incredible feeling going in there.”

Douglas Breen, son of top Irish rider Shane Breen, and Lambay Off Broadway came closest – taking a flyer at the final fence as they raced to catch Anya, stopping the clock just 0.17 of a second behind. Even Anya couldn’t re-match the standard she set for the class, though she had a good go, adding a third place rosette for her performance with Kilcreene Snapdragon to the winner’s sash she achieved with Jim.

“It’s just been the most incredible week ever. All of the ponies have tried their hearts out,” she said.

Little more than half a second separated the top three in the CT Equine Collection 138cm championship that followed swiftly after.

Christina Cotton and Mayfly Black Pennell found a couple of spots where they could slice off an extra millisecond or two, which gave them that winning edge.

“I knew that the others would be really competitive, so I just went for it, especially to the last,” said Christina. “This is my last year in 13.2hhs, so it was really nice to win.”

Tabby Morgan-Evans and bouncy grey Hurchfield Tulla Bluebell were second, while Lucia Caroline claimed third and fourth with Houla Oups Ed’s and Chacha Real Smooth respectively.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now