Lucky number seven! Teenager wins incredible seventh HOYS title: ‘Competing here is so special’





The rub of the green that young showjumper Hollie Gerken brings to the arena of dreams is measured in purple rugs.

The 15-year-old rider’s victory in the STX – UK Pony Foxhunter Championship this evening (10 October) was her seventh HOYS title – all of which have been aboard different ponies – an incredible achievement to cherish as the teenager winds down her time in the pony ranks and looks to the future on horses.

Hollie scooped today’s win aboard her mother Jade’s nine-year-old mare Livewire VI and also finished third with No Limit X, a reversal of her standings in the Blue Chip pony newcomers championship earlier this week. Raphaela Dawson and Woody Van Duyversputten were second.

“I thought it was a decent track, but nicely built,” said Hollie, who turns 16 in December. “I thought that there would be a lot of clears, which there were, so it was a very competitive jump-off.”

A total of 18 competitors, more than half the field, jumped clear in the first round, leading to a high-octane chase against the clock as riders dared themselves to turn tighter, burn brighter, than each before. Hollie matched speed with smoothness and balance, finding an economy to her lines and angles that gave her the edge, and taking a stride out at the last to lift the crown out of reach of her challengers.

“Being first to go [on No Limit X], you have to let the throttle out, and she jumped amazingly. But on my second pony, I noticed that the timers were really far away from the [final] fence, so I did exactly the same and just kicked through the finish, and that’s what got me my winning time.

“Reflecting on the week, I can’t believe it – it’s been an amazing year again. Competing here is so special. When I was younger, I dreamt of jumping in that arena. To win seven titles is just incredible.”

Hollie Gerken’s HOYS wins

2025

STX – UK Pony Foxhunter: Livewire VI

Blue Chip pony newcomers: No Limit X

2024

STX – UK Pony Foxhunter: Ballycarrow Mirahs Sparrow

Demolition Services Ltd Leading Pony Showjumper of the Year: Galaxy V

Blue Chip pony newcomers: Jonkers Keyano

2023

Leading Pony Showjumper of the Year: Ramiro High Society

Equine Rescue Services 138cm championship: Another Barney

