‘We’re delighted to bring loyal readers this benefit’: H&H magazine subscribers get free website access





Horse & Hound’s valued subscribers can now enjoy unlimited access to the H&H website free, as well as access to the digital page-turning edition of the magazine.

All new and existing subscribers will get the new benefit, plus access to the back catalogue of digital magazines from September 2012.

The weekly magazine is unchanged, but as well as having the news, rider interviews, horse profiles, sport coverage, veterinary advice and expert columnists’ views delivered every Thursday, readers can benefit from all the H&H website has to offer. This includes everything from exclusive breaking news to in-depth coverage of major equestrian sporting events – such as this summer’s Olympics.

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “We are delighted to be able to bring our loyal readers and committed supporters of quality equestrian journalism these new benefits along with their regular subscription. Every reader can benefit from this new upgraded subscription offering.

“If you are following any major events this summer, including all the action from Paris, you will want to see our magazine previews and form guides, and our extensive in-depth magazine reports, and during the competitions you’ll want to find out in the moment who has passed the trot-up, who has gone into the lead, who has retired, and every other moment of excitement as it happens. Similarly magazine readers can find the latest vet advice on key topics each week in print, but might want to search our veterinary library online for a specific ailment they are now tackling.”

Sarah urged subscribers to take advantage of the extra benefit.

“There are so many reasons to have the magazine, and so many reasons to use the website, and it makes absolute sense to have both. Do take the time to unlock your benefits and start using your subscription to the full before those big competitions start, so that you are logged in and set up ready for action. I hope you enjoy our all-round coverage, in print and online.”

The digital page-turning edition is available for Android and IOS devices.

To sign up, or unlock the extra benefits, see the H&H website.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Subscribe today and enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus unlimited website access and digital versions of the magazine dating back to September 2012.