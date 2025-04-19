



By Suzanne Jones

John Jacks, the former British Showjumping (BS) chairman died peacefully on 1 April, aged 90.

John was a well-known horseman who had been involved in horses for his whole life.

He was a respected BS judge, course-designer and trainer, and a long-standing member of the BS volunteer network, area representative for Norfolk from 1986 to 1997, while working as operations manager for Air UK.

John was chair from 2003 to 2004. He was area representative for Norfolk again from 2012 and regional representative for the central east region – covering Northamptonshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Essex and part of Greater London – for 12 years.

As an instructor and trainer, John taught numerous riders of all standards and encouraged many Pony Club and riding club pupils to join BS. After many years of commitment and expertise to the sport, he was deservedly awarded BS honorary life membership in 2011.

As well as watching his pupils succeed, he enjoyed watching his daughters Philippa and Plum, son Gareth and grandsons Steven and Chris compete internationally in eventing and showjumping.

John was a BS director from 1998 to 2009 and a director of British Equestrian from 2003 to 2005. He chaired the showjumping judges’ panel at Royal Norfolk Show for over 20 years.

“John was a lovely man and a gentleman who always had time for us all. The direction he gave us as chairman was always first class,” said David Broome.

A BS spokesperson described John as “a gentleman passionate about horses and the sport who will be sadly missed by all who met him”.

“Our thoughts are with his wife Polly and children Philippa, Plum and Gareth,” he said.

John’s funeral is at 11.30am on 2 May at St Mary’s Church, West Church Street, Kenninghall NR16 2EN, then Kenninghall Village Hall, NR16 2EL.

