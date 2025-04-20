



The highly anticipated film charting the story of double Olympic showjumping gold medallist Nick Skelton will hit British cinemas next month.

Big Star: The Nick Skelton Story will premiere in London at the beginning of May, then will be released nationwide.

“I’m really looking forward to it, hopefully it will be good for the sport,” Nick told H&H.

The big-screen version of Nick’s life story is described as “the official all-access documentary of national hero Nick Skelton CBE – one of the most decorated and enduring equestrian champions the world has ever seen.

“Nick’s passion and perseverance drove him to seven Olympic Games and inspired athletes in the sport worldwide.”

Nick Skelton: an inspirational story

The film includes interviews with Nick Skelton’s family and key members of the British equestrian community. Nick’s inspirational tale was first brought to life by his partner Laura Kraut’s screenwriter son Bobby Kraut several years ago.

“It’s taken a very long time to get the film out there because of Covid and various other things needing to be put in place, so I’m delighted it’s finally going to happen,” said Nick. “It was a great experience filming it all and they’ve done an excellent job making the finished product.”

Nick Skelton was crowned Olympic individual showjumping champion at the 2016 Olympics in Rio at the age of 58, the fairytale ending to an extraordinary story which included a back-from-the-brink comeback after Nick broke his neck in a fall.

His partnership with the hugely popular showjumping stallion Big Star also brought a new generation of fans.

Nick’s updated autobiography Gold was released in 2017 and now fans will be able to enjoy unrivalled insight to this much-loved showjumping hero’s remarkable story at the cinema.

“I suppose mine is a good story,” said Nick.

Big Star: The Nick Skelton Story is presented by Debsdocs Productions, produced by Dirty Robber and distributed by Dartmouth Films.

