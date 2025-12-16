



Watch London International Horse Show on TV and get a front-row seat for the highlights, excitement, and stunning performances from this year’s iconic festive event, celebrating a wide range of equestrian sport.

Fans have two options to watch the London International Horse Show and enjoy the competition, displays and festivities from home.

At a glance

London International dates: 18–22 December 2025

18–22 December 2025 TV coverage: BBC (UK, FREE)

BBC (UK, FREE) Live stream: ClipMyHorse.TV (£207.99/$289.99 per year)

ClipMyHorse.TV (£207.99/$289.99 per year) Watch London International from anywhere: Use this NordVPN deal

How to watch London International Horse Show 2025

Selected classes from London International will be shown for free on the BBC in the UK, while other classes and displays will be live streamed by ClipMyHorse.TV. With so many classes to choose from, H&H editors have selected their highlights from the London International schedule to help you decide what to watch.



How to watch for free on BBC

The BBC plan to broadcast from London International Horse Show at the following times. Some broadcasts will feature on BBC1 or BBC2, while others will be on the BBC Sport website and the Red Button service. All BBC programmes will be available on the BBC iPlayer streaming service following the competition.

Thursday 18 December

21:00–22:15 | Live coverage of the puissance (Red Button)

Friday 19 December

13:35–16:30 | Live coverage of the FEI World Cup Freestyle (Red Button)

Sunday 21 December

14:15–16:40 | General highlights coverage (BBC2)

20:45–22:10 | Live coverage of The CSI5* Christmas Challenge (Red Button)

Monday 22 December

18:10–22:25 | Live coverage of the evening performance, including the CSI5* Grand Prix (BBC1)

How to watch London International live from anywhere

Coverage on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website is geo-blocked outside the UK, while ClipMyHorse.TV will geo-restrict the classes being broadcast by the BBC. A VPN, though, will get you your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.

A Virtual Private Network can alter your device’s digital location, bypassing geo-restrictions and unlocking your equestrian streams wherever you happen to be. VPNs also work wonders for your internet security, encrypting your information to keep you safe online.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, where you can get 74% off, which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

NordVPN’s Holiday deal

– Up to 74% off two-year plans

– 3 months extra FREE

– Just £2.29/month View Deal

Follow the action at London International Horse Show with H&H

Our team of expert reporters will be at the show every day providing extensive up to the minute coverage (follow at H&H London International Horse Show), as well as in the 23 and 31 December issues of the magazine. You can also read the full London International Horse Show preview in 11 December issue of Horse & Hound.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

