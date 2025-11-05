



London International Horse Show tickets are on sale for the 2025 event, with the best seats selling fast. If you know what tickets you want already, you can get them here – if not, we’ve prepared a full guide to what’s on to help you choose.

About London International Horse Show

The London International Horse Show, formerly widely known as Olympia Horse Show, feels quite settled into its new home at the ExCel London in the Royal Docks area of Newham, East London.

London International signals the start of the festival period for equestrians and is the only UK show to host all three FEI World Cup qualifiers in dressage, showjumping and driving. It takes place from 18-22 December this year.

As well as the show’s traditional favourites, such as the Shetland Pony Grand National and the Christmas finale, the show also features top-class action from across the disciplines, including the FEI World Cup dressage competitions, supported by Horse & Hound.

There are also an array of shops located in the retail village and plenty of food and drink outlets for you to choose from.

2025 London International Horse Show tickets

Standard ticket prices depend on the day and session you wish to attend and the location you would like to sit in the main arena grandstand.

The majority of tickets for afternoon and evening performances cost from £41.75 to £91.75. Find tickets for each international arena session below, along with the session highlight…

Thursday 18 December

Friday 19 December

Saturday 20 December

Sunday 21 December

Monday 22 December

London International ticket pricing tiers

There are four main price tiers depending on where you want to sit, including:

Top price – front blocks and back middle block of the long sides/larger seats with more leg-room

– front blocks and back middle block of the long sides/larger seats with more leg-room Second price – side and back blocks along the long side and seats on the east end/larger seats with more leg-room

– side and back blocks along the long side and seats on the east end/larger seats with more leg-room Third price – both sides of the short ends/a mid-range ticket offering smaller seats

– both sides of the short ends/a mid-range ticket offering smaller seats Fourth price – in the corners/view is fine but you sit at an angle to the arena, smaller seats

There are also dedicated tickets for wheelchair users and walking disabled.

London International Horse Show discount code

We have a special discount code for Horse & Hound readers, which will knock 25% off your ticket price. Book here and use code ‘HHLIHS25’.

This code is valid second, third and fourth tier tickets for the following sessions:

Other ticket types

Season ticket

For £827.75 you can purchase a season ticket, which includes a top price seat for all the performances.

Shopping village access

This is included as part of a standard ticket, but if you only want to visit the shopping village, you can pay £21 for a shopping village ticket that will give you access to the 220+ shops and restaurants.

Hospitality tickets

If you fancy splashing out on your trip to The London International Horse Show, there are three hospitality options; the traditional private box overlooking the arena, plus the Phoenix Club option and festive afternoon tea (Thursday afternoon only).

There are 16 boxes in total and they are available to hire for all performances. The boxes are designed for between 12 and 16 guests and offer either lunch or dinner while guests enjoy the action and excitement of the show. Prices start at £3,600 + VAT for afternoon and evening performances.

The Phoenix Club package gives you an allocated international arena seat and all-day access to the Phoenix Garden and VIP viewing area by the New Horizon Plastics London Arena. It has its own viewing deck adjacent to the collecting ring and warm-up arena. Prices start at £190 per person.

Festive afternoon tea takes place during the Thursday afternoon performance’s dressage grand prix competition in a shared hospitality box. Priced at £190 per guest, you will share a box with 11 other people overlooking the international arena.

