If you’re heading to London International from afar, you may well be in need of a hotel near Excel London. This year the London International Horse Show will run on 18–22 December – here’s more info on London International tickets, including an exclusive discount code and a guide to what’s on each session.
To help you have the best time at the show, we’ve put together a list of places to stay near the London International Horse Show – not just hotels near the ExCeL Centre, but apartments, too – at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. Distances are calculated in order of distance from the venue (E16 1XL) – and with there being so much choice in London, every hotel is just a short walk away.
Hotels near the Excel Centre, London
Aloft London Excel
Distance to Excel: <½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.1/5 |
This hotel has an indoor pool and fitness centre, and accommodates dogs.
Sunborn London Yacht Hotel
Distance to Excel: <½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.3/5 |
Upgrade your stay to this hotel on the water, which is less than a minute’s walk from Excel.
DoubleTree by Hilton – London Excel
Distance to Excel: <½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.1/5
Just next door to the Excel, this four-star hotel offers waterfront views.
Prince Regent Hotel
Distance to Excel: <½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 3.9/5
This hotel offers a range of rooms and free private parking.
Premier Inn London Docklands Excel
Distance to Excel: <½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.2/5
This is the closest “budget” hotel to the venue.
Fox Connaught House London ExCel
Distance to Excel: <½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.2/5
This hotel has free on-site parking.
Hampton By Hilton London Docklands
Distance to Excel: <½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.1/5
This hotel offers private parking and has been highly rated for its comfy beds.
Travelodge London Excel
Distance to Excel: <½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.1/5
This is likely to be one of the cheapest hotels near the ExCeL Centre.
Crowne Plaza London – Docklands
Distance to Excel: ½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.1/5
This hotel has a view of the Docklands – and boasts more repeat guests than most other properties on Booking.com
Good Hotel London
Distance to Excel: ½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.1/5
This floating, repurposed hotel gives its profits to good causes around the world.
Ibis London Excel – Docklands
Distance to Excel: <1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: 3.8/5
This hotel has private parking and a restaurant on site.
Novotel London Excel
Distance to Excel: <1 mile | Tripsdvisor rating: 4.2/5
This hotel has private parking and a restaurant on site.
Apartments near the Excel Centre, London
Wild Roses Apartments
Distance to Excel: <½ mile |
This three-bed apartment can sleep up to 11 people if you use the sofa beds in the living area.
Goldwing Close Apartment
Distance to Excel: <½ mile |
This three-bed house has two bathrooms, a kitchen and garden, and sleeps up to six people.
Western Gateway Apartment
Distance to Excel: <½ mile |
This one-bed apartment has rooms with a view of the Docklands.
Bloom of Luxury Apartment
Distance to Excel: 1 mile |
This two-bed apartment has two bathrooms and a balcony.
Bridgeland Road Apartment
Distance to Excel: 1 mile |
This three-bed apartment sleeps up to nine people if you also use the living room sofa bed. It also has free parking and a balcony.
