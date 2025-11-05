{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Places to stay near the London International Horse Show

    • If you’re heading to London International from afar, you may well be in need of a hotel near Excel London. This year the London International Horse Show will run on 18–22 December – here’s more info on London International tickets, including an exclusive discount code and a guide to what’s on each session.

    To help you have the best time at the show, we’ve put together a list of places to stay near the London International Horse Show – not just hotels near the ExCeL Centre, but apartments, too – at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. Distances are calculated in order of distance from the venue (E16 1XL) – and with there being so much choice in London, every hotel is just a short walk away.

    Hotels near the Excel Centre, London 

    Aloft London Excel
    Distance to Excel: <½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.1/5 |
    This hotel has an indoor pool and fitness centre, and accommodates dogs.

    View Deal

    Sunborn London Yacht Hotel
    Distance to Excel: <½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.3/5 |
    Upgrade your stay to this hotel on the water, which is less than a minute’s walk from Excel.

    View Deal

    DoubleTree by Hilton – London Excel
    Distance to Excel: <½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.1/5
    Just next door to the Excel, this four-star hotel offers waterfront views.

    View Deal

    Prince Regent Hotel
    Distance to Excel: <½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 3.9/5
    This hotel offers a range of rooms and free private parking.

    View Deal

    Premier Inn London Docklands Excel
    Distance to Excel: <½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.2/5
    This is the closest “budget” hotel to the venue.

    View Deal

    Fox Connaught House London ExCel
    Distance to Excel: <½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.2/5
    This hotel has free on-site parking.

    View Deal

    Hampton By Hilton London Docklands
    Distance to Excel: <½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.1/5
    This hotel offers private parking and has been highly rated for its comfy beds.

    View Deal

    Travelodge London Excel
    Distance to Excel: <½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.1/5
    This is likely to be one of the cheapest hotels near the ExCeL Centre.

    View Deal

    Crowne Plaza London – Docklands
    Distance to Excel: ½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.1/5
    This hotel has a view of the Docklands – and boasts more repeat guests than most other properties on Booking.com

    View Deal

    Good Hotel London
    Distance to Excel: ½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.1/5
    This floating, repurposed hotel gives its profits to good causes around the world.

    View Deal

    Ibis London Excel – Docklands
    Distance to Excel: <1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: 3.8/5
    This hotel has private parking and a restaurant on site.

    View Deal

    Novotel London Excel
    Distance to Excel: <1 mile | Tripsdvisor rating: 4.2/5
    This hotel has private parking and a restaurant on site.

    View Deal

    Apartments near the Excel Centre, London 

    Wild Roses Apartments
    Distance to Excel: <½ mile |
    This three-bed apartment can sleep up to 11 people if you use the sofa beds in the living area.

    View Deal

    Goldwing Close Apartment
    Distance to Excel: <½ mile |
    This three-bed house has two bathrooms, a kitchen and garden, and sleeps up to six people.

    View Deal

    Western Gateway Apartment
    Distance to Excel: <½ mile |
    This one-bed apartment has rooms with a view of the Docklands.

    View Deal

    Bloom of Luxury Apartment
    Distance to Excel: 1 mile |
    This two-bed apartment has two bathrooms and a balcony.

    View Deal

    Bridgeland Road Apartment
    Distance to Excel: 1 mile |
    This three-bed apartment sleeps up to nine people if you also use the living room sofa bed. It also has free parking and a balcony.

    View Deal

