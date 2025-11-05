



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

If you’re heading to London International from afar, you may well be in need of a hotel near Excel London. This year the London International Horse Show will run on 18–22 December – here’s more info on London International tickets, including an exclusive discount code and a guide to what’s on each session.

To help you have the best time at the show, we’ve put together a list of places to stay near the London International Horse Show – not just hotels near the ExCeL Centre, but apartments, too – at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. Distances are calculated in order of distance from the venue (E16 1XL) – and with there being so much choice in London, every hotel is just a short walk away.

Hotels near the Excel Centre, London

Travelodge London Excel

Distance to Excel: <½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.1/5

This is likely to be one of the cheapest hotels near the ExCeL Centre. View Deal

Crowne Plaza London – Docklands

Distance to Excel: ½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.1/5

This hotel has a view of the Docklands – and boasts more repeat guests than most other properties on Booking.com View Deal

Good Hotel London

Distance to Excel: ½ mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4.1/5

This floating, repurposed hotel gives its profits to good causes around the world. View Deal

Novotel London Excel

Distance to Excel: <1 mile | Tripsdvisor rating: 4.2/5

This hotel has private parking and a restaurant on site. View Deal

Apartments near the Excel Centre, London

Wild Roses Apartments

Distance to Excel: <½ mile |

This three-bed apartment can sleep up to 11 people if you use the sofa beds in the living area. View Deal

Bloom of Luxury Apartment

Distance to Excel: 1 mile |

This two-bed apartment has two bathrooms and a balcony. View Deal

Bridgeland Road Apartment

Distance to Excel: 1 mile |

This three-bed apartment sleeps up to nine people if you also use the living room sofa bed. It also has free parking and a balcony. View Deal

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.