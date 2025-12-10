



For many equestrians, it doesn’t feel like Christmas has really started until they’ve visited the London International Horse Show. There’s so much to see and do and there are changes to the schedule every year, so to make sure you don’t miss the best bits, I’ve asked the team of editors at H&H (who all attend this show every year) for some insider info on what you should be making a beeline for.

I’ve also added some of my own highlights, as I’ve been to the show at least 10 times. Having looked at the full London International Horse Show schedule, if you’re heading to the show, I recommend giving yourself plenty of time to explore the show before or after your booked session as there is so much on!

What’s on the London International Horse Show schedule?

There are some real crowd pleasers that return year after year – and it really doesn’t matter how horsey you are to enjoy these. Everyone loves the Shetland Pony Grand National, which really needs no introduction, and the Kennel Club Dog Agility.

The Jockey Challenge Cup is crowd-favourite class that always promises thrills and spills. It sees two teams (boys vs girls for an extra competitive edge) of the country’s finest jockeys compete head-to-head over a course of showjumps, riding borrowed horses in a race against the clock. And it’s in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund, so all for a great cause, too!

There’s a fantastic display every year, and for 2025 we’re being treated to Spirit of the Horses, which will celebrate the talents of Lipizzaner horses. It has been billed as a blend of classical dressage, live stunts and costumed action – and it will take place during every performance session.

I enjoy all the equestrian sports on offer at London – and it’s great to have so many in one place – but I really love to watch the Extreme Driving Challenge. It’s not something you see very often and it never fails to be exciting, as well as incredibly impressive. Although the International Arena is big, when you’re watching fearless drivers guiding four galloping horses around a very technical course with countless tight turns, it suddenly looks a lot smaller!

Showing highlights

The majority of showing classes are held in the New Horizon Plastics London Arena, but showing editor Bethan Simons tips the BSPS heritage championship prize giving, which is held in the main arena on the Monday afternoon, as her highlight.

“I wouldn’t miss the BSPS Heritage Championship prize giving,” says Bethan. “Here you’ll see examples of each of our wonderful native breeds all in the arena together, from the Dartmoors and New Forests from the south to the Shetland and the Highland from the north. And as a bonus for fans of Harlow White, she will be there with her Connemara pony, King Bunowen Castle Ali.

“It’s the biggest and most brilliant showcase of our native breeds of all the year and the original championship for natives, which has been running since 1978.”

Showjumping highlights

There is a wealth of showjumping classes on offer every day at London International – and so much to choose from if you’ve not yet bought your ticket. Personal favourites of mine include the puissance and six-bar, which always have you on the edge of your seat. I wouldn’t miss the mini-major relay, either, as that’s not only great fun but a chance to see top riders working together with Pony Club members to take the win.

And if you love to see the big names in action, showjumping editor Jennifer Donald says there will be plenty.

“World number two Scott Brash leads a dazzling selection of British entries. He’ll be joined by all three of his silver medal-winning team-mates from this year’s European Championships – Ben Maher, Donald Whitaker and Matt Sampson, as well as individual finalist Jessica Mendoza.

“John Whitaker will also be back, along with his son Robert and nephew Jack. And fans of Joe Stockdale will be pleased to see his name on the showjumping entries, too.”

Our H&H Young Rider of the Year 2025, Rachel Proudley, also returns this year to defend her puissance title at the age of 20.

Dressage highlights

This year’s Dressage World Cup, supported by Horse & Hound, in London is set to be one of the most exciting yet.

“Few years have felt as electric as this one,” says dressage editor Oscar Williams. “London is set for a true heavyweight clash!”

“Lottie Fry and Glamourdale return to defend their title; Becky Moody and Jagerbomb arrive in the form of their lives after topping the British scores at the Europeans (and they have an exciting new one-off freestyle to boot); and Charlotte Dujardin is back, determined to rewrite the script on dark horse Alive And Kicking.

“Three riders, three compelling stories – one stage. Your guess at the winner is as good as ours.”

LeMieux Masterclasses

A second arena was introduced in 2023, and it’s home to a selection of masterclasses throughout the week, alongside most of the showing finals. The masterclasses are free to watch from the standing viewing area of the New Horizon Plastics London Arena, but you can purchase a seat for the day of your choice if you prefer. These sessions are a great opportunity to hear from the legends of each sport and pick up some tips and nuggets of wisdom for your own training.

Perfect Polework – Thursday

Hosted by British Equestrian’s eventing performance manager Richard Waygood and starring Laura Collett and Louise Bell, this session will explore the benefits of polework and cavalletti, which can enhances balance, coordination, suppleness, and engagement, while also improving the rider’s precision and communication.

Power & Precision – Friday

Hosted by Olympic dressage rider Richard Davison, with help from world-renowned judge Stephen Clarke and British U25 riders Harrison Ashton and Ruby Hughes, Richard will explain how to develop some of the key grand prix movements that require a high degree of collection, such as piaffe, passage and canter pirouettes.

Driving Force – Saturday

Starring equestrian influencer Esme Higgs and renowned trainer and acclaimed stunt actor Dan Naprous, this high-energy live demonstration will reveal the skill, strategy, and precision behind the sport of driving.

Pippa’s Pony Club Rally – Sunday

Eventing legend Pippa Funnell is hosting her own Pony Club rally, which will star four hand-picked members of The Pony Club who have been nominated by their branch or centre.

Jumping Journeys – Monday

British Equestrian’s showjumping performance manager Di Lampard will be sharing her wealth of knowledge with top puissance rider and individual European Young Rider Champion Rachel Proudley and amateur event rider and popular content creator, Meg Elphick. She’ll be focusing on jumping approaches, confidence-building techniques, and competition tips.

Talk Horse Live Zone

The Live Zone, which can be found in the shopping village, next to the Christmas market, will offer rider signings, meet and greets, panel discussions and Q&A sessions. The schedule is packed and you can download it at londonhorseshow.com

For the full London International schedule, with a breakdown by session, visit londonhorseshow.com

Planning your visit to London International

Feeling excited now you’ve seen our highlights of the London International Horse Show schedule? Get your London International Horse Show tickets here, and use our exclusive reader discount code.

There are numerous ways to travel to London International and we’ve rounded them up in our guide explaining how to get to Excel London. There are also several places to stay near by at a range of budgets – view our round up of hotels near Excel London – but you’ll be able to stay almost anywhere in the city if you’re travelling by public transport.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout the year, including London International, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

