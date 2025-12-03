



Showjumping fans will be in for a treat this year as a “dazzling” selection of riders have been revealed among the London International Horse Show entries. This year’s show takes place at the London ExCeL from 18-22 December.

The world number two and double Olympic gold medallist Scott Brash leads the British entries. He’ll be hoping to seal an astonishingly successful year with a few more big wins in front of his home crowd.

The Scotsman will be joined in London by all three of his silver medal-winning team-mates from this year’s European Championships – Ben Maher, Donald Whitaker and Matt Sampson, as well as individual finalist Jessica Mendoza.

Matt’s fiancee Kara Chad is also in action this year representing her native Canada. Donald brings crowd-favourite Millfield Colette to London while Jess will also line up on her Europeans hero In The Air. It looks set to be an emotional week for Ben as he retires Olympic hero Explosion W at the show.

London International Horse Show entries: John Whitaker is back!

Talking of crowd favourites, 70-year-old jumping legend John Whitaker will be back in action with Equine America Unick Du Francport, Sharid, plus a new ride for this year, the eight-year-old mare Hamstramgram.

John’s son Robert Whitaker and nephew Jack Whitaker will also represent the famous showjumping family and you’ll see them riding top horses Vermento and Valmy De La Lande respectively.

Completing the British entries in the CSI5* classes are Joe Stockdale and Adrian Whiteway, who have both been on exceptional form this year.

A young Irish sensation to look out for

For Ireland, leading showjumpers Cian O’Connor and Billy Twomey will both be returning to the annual equestrian extravaganza alongside young sensation Tom Wachman, who is definitely one to watch.

A total of 16 nations are represented in this year’s CSI5* classes, the highlights of which include the Longines FEI World Cup presented by Agria and the Turkish Airlines grand prix. Other big names to watch in London include Daniel Deusser, Gregory Wathelet, Julien Epaillard, Kevin Staut, Geir Gulliksen, Max Kuhner and all-round legend Marcus Ehning.

Puissance action at the London International

For high-jump fans, a classy field of horses and riders will be attempting the big red wall and six-bar contests, including the all-conquering newly crowned young rider European champion Rachel Proudley, Gemma Stevens and Joe Trunkfield.

“We can’t wait to welcome these fantastic riders to battle it out in London,” said London International Horse Show chairman Simon Brooks-Ward. “The line-up is as dazzling as ever, with a great breadth of rider talent and depth of horsepower, and promises a truly spectacular edition of the show.”

H&H will be previewing this year’s Christmas extravaganza in next week’s Horse & Hound magazine (in the shops on Thursday 11 December) before bringing you all the action, exclusive interviews and insight from the London International Horse Show both online and Horse & Hound magazine.

