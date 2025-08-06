Game of Thrones actor set to thrill at London International Horse Show





A stunt actor whose credits include Game of Thrones will play a starring role at the London International Horse Show this year.

Dan Naprous, who has also featured in The Crown and Wonder Woman, will host “Driving force”, as part of the LeMieux masterclass series, on the Saturday of the show (20 December).

Dan will be joined by event ambassador and influencer Esme Higgs for a “high-energy live demonstration that unveils the skill, strategy, and precision behind the sport of driving”.

“London International Horse Show is also delighted to announce that This Esme will return as an official show ambassador for the fourth year running,” said a spokesperson for event organisers HPower. “She will once again bring her unique insight, charm and behind-the-scenes access to one of the most prestigious equestrian events of the year.”

Driving is one of three FEI World Cup competitions hosted at Excel London, along with dressage and showjumping.

“Providing an insight into the skills required for international driving, the LeMieux driving force masterclass will show Naprous showcasing two different turnouts,” the spokesperson said. “A single-horse carriage will give Esme the opportunity to take the reins herself and experience the sport from the driver’s seat, while an appearance from one of Naprous’s four-in-hand horse teams will demonstrate the more advanced techniques used at the top levels of competitive driving. From mastering the reins and the fundamentals of steering to executing tight turns and the thrill of speed, the session will offer a rare glimpse into what it takes to excel in this fast-paced discipline.”

Dan said it is a privilege to bring the masterclass back to the show.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to give the audience a behind-the-scenes look at the skill and precision behind driving – just before the excitement of the FEI driving World Cup opening competition that evening,” he said.

