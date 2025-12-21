‘Words aren’t enough to thank him’: ‘Magical’ Olympic champion who changed lives and touched hearts bows out in London to standing ovation





A “magical” horse who changed the face of showjumping and won grands prix and medals – and touched lives – across the world has been cheered into retirement with “the send-off he deserves”.

Ben Maher officially retired Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright’s legendary Olympic champion Explosion W in front of a sellout crowd – waving 6,000 glow sticks – at the London International Horse Show, in a celebration of his stellar career.

“There are no words to explain him,” Ben said, on a video featuring some of the Chacco-Blue gelding’s career highlights. “He touched so many lives, in so many ways. He helped me achieve my goals and dreams.”

Ben and Explosion won European team bronze and individual silver in 2019, after which Explosion was sold to Ben, Charlotte and Pamela. He and Ben were crowned individual Olympic champions at the Tokyo Games.

“When we first saw videos of him, we were super impressed,” Charlotte said. “He’s got this incredible personality; he’s an incredibly magnetising horse. You witness it, feel it, and it gives you goosebumps and makes you hold your breath – he’s a magical horse.”

Pamela added: “He’s incredible. He makes you feel like ‘I know you and love you and I’ll let you be part of my life’, he’s magical and he does things no other horse can do. You watch him and think ‘Oh my goodness’ – then he’s just a goofball, just a horse.”

Ben rode 16-year-old Explosion, plaited and turned out to perfection, wearing a Christmas garland decorated with plaques commemorating his major wins, through an elves’ guard of honour into the London arena.

“Where do I start?” Ben said. “Thank you all for coming; nine or ten thousand people. That’s very fitting as Explosion has always believed everyone is there for him, and he thinks you’ve all come for him today.

“There are so many people who make it possible for a horse like this to be as successful as he has been; too many to mention, but as Pam said, that’s the magnetising effect he had. He inspired many people, all over the world. I’ve never felt that with any other horse, and it will probably never happen again for me.”

Ben thanked Dan Carr, as “without him, I wouldn’t have had the connection to be able to keep him”, his wife Sophie, “for always being there for me”, and groom Cormac Kenny, who looked after Explosion for most of his career.

“Cormac, remember when he kicked you in Tokyo?” Ben said. “I said then, ‘Remember which horse we’re tacking up, he knows what he’s here to do and we’ll never tack up or ride a horse like this again’. And he proved it, he won gold.

“Finally, Pamela and Charlotte, thank you for keeping us together. Without you, none of this would have been possible.”

Ben said Explosion won 16 CSI5* grands prix, citing how hard it is to win one, let alone so many.

“But it’s not just the grands prix and medals he’s won, it’s the family and friendship he’s created,” he said. “He’s changed our lives and the words aren’t enough to thank you for everything you’ve done for me.

“And at the end, when the lights go down, he still gets ridden every day, he goes out, he enjoys his life – although he still enjoys this more – and we give him the home life he deserves.”

Ben rode to the centre of the arena, where there was a full box of carrots, and Explosion pulled some out, shaking them by the tops and tucking in.

“Thank you all for coming,” Ben said. “It’s a very emotional day for me and a very hard speech for me to make; I’m surprised I didn’t cry. I bought glow sticks for everyone – I never thought I’d buy 6,000 glow sticks – so let’s give him the party send-off he deserves.”

Explosion was given a standing ovation for his final laps of honour, glow sticks lighting up the arena, to Coldplay’s A Sky Full of Stars.

“Thank you, Explosion,” said commentator Simon Wilde. “A horse the like of which the sport will never see again.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now