Ben Maher’s world number one horse sold

Ben Maher’s championship medal-winning horse has been sold – but the news will not signal an end for the brilliant partnership as Ben will keep the ride.

Poden Farms has sold world number one showjumper Explosion W to Pamela Wright and Charlotte Rossetter, after “multiple offers and a series of negotiations headed up by owner Neil Moffitt, whose priority was to keep Explosion W with Ben and under the British flag”.

Mr Moffitt said the four years of owning Explosion, with whom Ben won the Longines Global Champions Tour super grand prix in Prague this weekend, had been an “incredible journey”.

“Ben and Explosion have been an integral part of our London Knights team success and, with this sale, that partnership will remain intact. It was imperative to us that Explosion also continue to compete for Great Britain and so we are delighted that this agreement has been reached.

“We wish Ms Wright and Mrs Rossetter the best in their new endeavour and look forward to watching the rest of this remarkable story unfold.”

Ben, who also took individual silver and was on the bronze medal-winning British team at this summer’s European Championships with the 10-year-old gelding, said the horse has been “a huge part of my life and success these past few years”.

“My relationship with Poden Farms has been hugely successful over the past few years,” he added.

“I have been very fortunate to have ridden and developed some incredibly talented horses with them and I look forward to many more successful years together.

“Explosion is a true character and we have a very special bond. I am overwhelmingly humbled to Pamela Wright and Charlotte Rossetter for entrusting me with this special horse. I am thrilled with the partnership and look forward to seeing what the future brings.”

Ms Wright and Mrs Rossetter added: “We are thrilled by the opportunity to be a part of Explosion’s story. He is a magnificent horse that has already made a mark on the world and we look forward to seeing what new heights he will achieve in the future.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with Ben Maher, with whom we’ve already established a fantastic partnership.”

