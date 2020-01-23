Horse hero: Ben Maher’s top ride Explosion W *H&H Plus*

Ben Maher’s current star is proving one of the greatest horses in a generation, with Hollywood good looks and a desire to win.

Stable names: BFG, Carrot, Ginge, Cookie Monster

Owners: Charlotte Rossetter, Pamela Wright and Ben Maher

Prize money: over €2.3m (£1.95m)

Best results: won the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) super grand prix in Prague (2019); the LGCT grands prix of New York, London and Rome (2019), Doha, Rome and Madrid (2018); helped Ben win the overall LGCT title two years in a row (2018-2019); third in the Aachen grand prix (2019); individual silver and team bronze at the European Championships; part of the winning British Nations Cup team in Florida in 2018 under Emily Mason.

As his rider Ben Maher says, Explosion W is “a natural born winner”. The majestic 11-year-old gelding only really blasted on to the five-star showjumping scene as recently as 2018, but what a mighty impression he’s made.

