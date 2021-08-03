Tokyo Olympics showjumping start list released: find out when the Brits jump in the individual qualifier





The Tokyo Olympic individual showjumping start list has been published for the individual qualifier, which kicks off the Olympic showjumping competition in Tokyo.

The class begins at 7pm local time (11am UK time) and runs until 10.45pm local time (2.45pm UK time). The Olympic individual showjumping start list features 73 combinations across 35 nations. They are split into three groups according to FEI rankings, and all three riders from one nation will jump in the same section.

Find out how to watch the Olympic showjumping live.

When do the British riders jump?

Britain will be represented in the individual competition by Scott Brash (Jefferson), Ben Maher (Explosion W) and Harry Charles (Romeo 88). Harry has replaced Holly Smith (Denver) in the individual leg, in a pre-competition change under substitution rules.

There are no exact times issued for the showjumping, so the times below are approximate, based on 2min 30sec per round.

Harry Charles and Romeo 88: 30th into the arena, at approximately 8.12pm local time (12.12pm UK time)

Ben Maher and Explosion W: 35th in the arena, at approximately 8.25pm local time (12.25pm UK time)

Scott Brash and Jefferson: 42nd into the arena, at approximately 8.42pm local time (12.42pm UK time)

Who are the other Olympic showjumping favourites, and when do they jump?

The reigning European champion Martin Fuchs (SUI) and Clooney 51 are 36th into the arena, at approximately 8.27pm local time (12.27pm UK time)

The 2012 Olympic champion Steve Guerdat (SUI) and Venard De Cerisy are 44th into the arena, at approximately 8.47pm local time (12.47pm UK time)

Australia’a leading rider Edwina Tops-Alexander (AUS) and Identity Vitseroel are 50th into the arena, at approximately 9.02pm local time (1.02pm UK time)

The world number one Daniel Deusser (GER) and Killer Queen are 56th into the arena, at approximately 9.17pm local time (1.17pm UK time)

Olympic gold medallist Laura Kraut (USA) and Baloutinue are 66th into the arena, at approximately 9.43pm local time (1.43pm UK time)

Dutch star Maikel van der Vleuten (NED) and Beauville Z are 68th into the arena, at approximately 9.47pm local time (1.47pm UK time)

Check out the full Olympic showjumping start list [PDF download].

What is the Olympic showjumping format?

The Olympic showjumping is being run under a fresh new format in 2021. The Olympic showjumping individual qualifier is one round under Table A not against the clock. The top 30 combinations will qualify for tomorrow’s individual final, which decides the medals, where they will start on a zero score.

The team competition begins on Friday, 6 August, featuring 20 teams who all jump in a qualifying round. The top 10 teams go forward to the team final on Saturday, 7 August, to ride for the team medals, and will start that round on a zero score.

