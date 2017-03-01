Swiss showjumper Martin Fuchs is currently ranked number three in the world and this weekend (Sunday, 25 April) he will be bidding to win a second leg of the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping.

The 28-year-old became a live contender for the prestigious Rolex Grand Slam when winning in Geneva in December 2019 and, after a 16 month hiatus, Martin once again picks up the Grand Slam baton at the Dutch Masters in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands.

Martin has excellent credentials as he is the reigning European champion, having taken the gold medal in Rotterdam in 2019 with his long-term partner Clooney 51, with whom he also won the silver medal at the World Championships in 2018.

28-year-old Martin is a Rolex Testimonee and started 2021 at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Florida, before heading to Italy to compete in the CSI3* at Gorla Minore.

Martin comes from a world-famous showjumping family – his father Thomas Fuchs was a two-time Olympian and five-time European team medalist, while his mother Renata was also a top level rider. His uncle Markus won team silver at the 2000 Olympics.

He is a former young rider European champion (2012) and won team gold at the Youth Olympic Games in Singapore in 2010.

“To win Olympic gold” is, unsurprisingly, on his showjumping bucket list. At the 2016 Olympics in Rio, he was part of the sixth-placed Swiss team and finished ninth individually.

He says of his top horse Clooney 51, a 15-year-old gelding (pictured) by Cornet Obolensky who is owned by Luigi Baleri: “He doesn’t do faults. He’s a very clever horse, he wants to leave the jumps up.”

Martin began riding at the age of five and at his first senior championship in 2015, he came away with the team bronze medal.

Last year, he took the runner-up spot at the World Cup Final in Gothenburg, Sweden, with Clooney 51.

Martin briefly became world number one in the Longines rankings in January 2020.

The Swiss rider is also on the London Knights team in the Global Champions League, the reigning champions of the series.