



If you spend your weekends rattling down country lanes in a past-its-best car packed to the brim with horsey paraphernalia, while your equine pride and joy slums it behind in a draughty trailer, you might want to look away now.

Because when you’re a five-star showjumper, you certainly get to travel first class as Martin Fuchs’s supergroom Sean Vard reveals in this video as he takes us on a guided tour of his luxury MAN six-horse lorry, complete with jaw-dropping accommodation to rival the Shangri-La.

Starting with the exterior, Sean reveals just how much locker space has been fitted in the stunning vehicle, before going on to guide us through the other enviable features. Inside is a living area in which we would happily take up permanent residence.

“This is a very spacious lorry because it’s only got six places in the back [for the horses] with a big motor home area,” says Sean.

There are three cleverly stored beds – the traditional one above the cab, which folds down and comes with its own private TV, then another large bed over the bathroom while the sofa also transforms into a third sleeping area.

Technology is also to the fore, with several televisions, complete with satellite, a surround sound system and air conditioning

“This living has all the extras you can imagine,” says Sean.

“The bathroom is very spacious – more like a hotel room! It’s nice and comfortable when travelling abroad.”

Last, but certainly not least, the horses also get to travel business class in “the most important area” of the lorry.

“During shows we use it for a bit of storage,” explains Sean. “This truck is stalled for six horses with loads of locker space along the top, good solid separations – also nice for stallions – and a little trough on the front which is handy for giving water on long journeys. There’s good lighting, good air and good ventilation.”

Sean also gives a demonstration of the comfortable rubber floor for the horses to enjoy.

“The horses travel super well in this truck,” says Sean. “And obviously we have cameras above to keep an eye on the horses while moving.”

With thanks to Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping

