New equine traceability system to launch in Ireland, as annual horse census takes place





A new equine traceability system is to be introduced in Ireland, as the country’s equine census takes place.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) announced that the 2024 census is the “first step” towards the introduction of a new traceability system, so it was “vitally important” keepers complete the return.

The mandatory census takes place annually – those who do not return it are “committing an offence and may not be eligible for payments under DAFM equine-related schemes”. In addition for 2024, the DAFM states that failure to return the census may, in future, prevent keepers from being able to register foals and export and sell horses.

The DAFM said the census was to be completed on 30 November and submitted by 20 December.

A DAFM spokesperson told H&H that former Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) chairman Paddy Wall, a professor of public health in University College Dublin (UCD) and a member of the UCD Institute for Food and Health, has been tasked with carrying out a review of the equine traceability system in Ireland and his recommendations are expected shortly. Following this, further details of the new system will be announced.

The keeper of every premises, where any equines are kept as at 30 November, should complete the census, including livery yard owners on behalf of the horses kept there.

Information recorded includes how many equines permanently live at the holding, the number of those who have passports and the number yet to be issued passports (typically foals). Universal equine life numbers and microchip numbers should also be included.

H&H reported on breeders’ concerns about delays in receiving new HSI foal passports, with backlogs reported following the launch of a new online passport system “designed to simplify and enhance the process” (news, 21 November).

At the time, HSI acknowledged the concerns and said it was “working tirelessly” clearing the backlog, which had been caused by the volume of applications received in the few weeks of the new system. As at 29 November, of 6,101 applications received, 2,057 passports had been issued.

Breeder Emily Cooper, who has now received the two foal passports she applied for at the end of July, told H&H the census and new traceability system are “incredibly important” – but said there has been a lack of communication overall.

“I was lucky to receive my passports in time, but there has been poor communication from HSI on how to complete the census if you don’t have your passport,” she said.

“I appreciate there is more information coming from the DAFM about the new traceability system, but I hope there will be meetings so there can be discussions on how it’s managed. My fear is that we’ll run into another car crash.”

HSI told H&H the census is a DAFM initiative and all queries should be directed to DAFM. A DAFM spokesperson added that the census recognises that horses might be awaiting a passport and this should be indicated on the form.

