Young horses doing too much too soon, the Kentucky Three-Day draw and other things the horse world is talking about





Are young horses being ‘ruined’ by doing too much too soon?

Young horses were a major talking point at the FEI Sports Forum (31 March–1 April) as stakeholders questioned whether some of these horses are being asked too much of in competition. FEI athlete committee chair Jessica Kürten said there has been a trend over recent years that some “five-year-olds are having seasons like top 12-year-old international horses” – and asked “Are we losing these horses on the way to the top because their careers are quite simply being ruined by being used too early?” A panel of experts discussed whether education should be prioritised over competition; suggestions included reducing the number of shows young horses are allowed to compete in, improving national offerings to reduce travel and using optimum time instead of jump-offs.

Who will be first out at Kentucky five-star?

New Zealand’s Tim Price has been confirmed as the first rider down the centre line following the release of the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event draw. Tim is number one on Jarillo, number 20 on Happy Boy, and number 38 with Falco. Falco is still entered for Badminton Horse Trials, double-entered with Tim’s other rides Vitali and Viscount Viktor, so only two of the three will compete there. Britain’s Harry Meade, who also has three entered, has been drawn second with Superstition, number 21 with Et Hop Du Matz and has number 39 on Grafennacht. Harry has five entered at Badminton including these three – he will only be able to ride a third at Badminton if all other horses on the wait list are accepted. Tom McEwen is number 29 with Brookfield Quality, and Germany’s Michael Jung and FischerChipmunkFRC will start as number eight.

‘Systemic issues’ flagged at World Cup Finals

Independent welfare group R-Haltenswert has reported concerns over double bridles, jumping in draw reins and a shift away from classical techniques during its attendance at the showjumping and dressage World Cup Finals (2 to 6 April). The group was invited to the event to observe and report on their findings, which also included positives – such as “an organising committee who did what they said and were totally behind us”. But R-Haltenswert’s lead representative, André Hascher, expressed frustration with what he found: “I knew things wouldn’t change just because our equine quality control stewards were present. But we had hoped to see only occasional, accidental mistakes. Instead, many of the problems we observed felt systemic,” he said.

