



Equestrian businesses are finding their way through uncertainty amid the US tariff turmoil.

The equestrian world – as all other industries – is trying to unpick exactly what Trump’s tariffs mean for it, particularly those who sell to the US.

US President Donald Trump announced that “reciprocal tariffs” – taxes on goods imported to the States – would come into effect on 5 April. These were initially to be a 10% baseline tax, followed by higher rates for specific countries from 9 April.

Goods from the UK were set at 10%, from the EU at 20%, and China faced the largest tax.

But over the last couple of weeks, tariff rates have fluxed for some countries, which all has an impact on businesses and markets.

As H&H went to press on Monday (14 April), increased tariffs had been paused for most countries for 90 days – this means goods from the UK, EU and others are currently subject to a blanket 10% tax. But the US’s escalating tit-for-tat tariffs with China meant goods from China were subject to 125% tax.

The most direct impact is that the tariffs are based on country of origin, which may affect UK companies selling goods made in China, for example.

One area businesses are trying to get clarity on is whether the tariff is a flat 10% or if it is 10% on top of previous duties, which were specific to each product. Businesses are also grappling with expected changes and uncertainty around the application of the de-minimis rule, which previously meant packages under $800 (£610) did not qualify for any taxes or tariffs.

Moving horses across the Atlantic also comes with added calculations. One area on which more clarity would be welcome is how country of origin applies to horses, whether this is a blanket rule of where they were bred, or if there are nuances in the rules.

Lawyer Jodie Seddon, of Aria Grace Equine Law, told H&H the tariffs situation “is an area we are watching very closely”.

“Our advice to anyone either involved in or contemplating a transaction involving US buyers is to ensure that you have a well-drafted sales contract, and to do proper due diligence on who your counterparty is and where they live,” said Ms Seddon.

“The principle should be that the buyer bears the risk of import duties, but given the length of time that a US sale can take to conclude given the logistics of health checks and flight availability, the tariff position may change when a transaction is in process. A good contract should protect the seller’s position in this instance.”

British Equestrian Trade Association chief executive Claire Williams told H&H “things keep changing all the time”.

“[It’s causing] confusion, extra work as well as extra costs,” she said. “The uncertainty is what is really difficult.

“Businesses need to stay informed and be conscious of where their products are coming from,” she said, adding that most very much are, particularly since the UK left the European single market.

Lauren Sapsted, of LS Sporthorses, produces equines for the US and told H&H the uncertainty makes the current situation “very difficult”.

“If it was black and white and you knew from now on that everything has a 10% tariff you could plan,” she said. “Every day seems to be a different story.”

Peden Bloodstock director Henry Bullen told H&H the company is “still very much able to move horses” to the US, for example for the Kentucky Three-Day Event this month.

He added that it is a case of being reactive, keeping abreast of the latest developments, and for those involved in moving horses, to expect that new tariffs – which were “negligible” before – may now apply.

In simple terms, paperwork and money varies depending on whether a horse is staying in or visiting the US. This could be 10% on the value of the horse payable for UK or EU horses moving to the US permanently; or for visiting horses, a sum of money to be reclaimed on export, or an ATA carnet – which is essentially a goods “passport” that allows for temporary movement.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now