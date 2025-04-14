



Tim Price will be the first rider down the centre line, it has been confirmed, following the release of the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event draw.

The New Zealander is number one on Lucy Allison, Frances Stead, James and Rachel Good’s flashy chestnut Jarillo, as well number 20 on Happy Boy (owned by his rider, Susan Lamb and Therese Miller) and number 38 on Sue Benson’s and his own world double bronze medallist Falco. Falco also still holds an entry for Badminton Horse Trials, for which he is double-entered with Tim’s other rides Vitali and Viscount Viktor, so only two of the three will compete.

Britain’s Harry Meade also has three horses in the Kentucky Three-Day Event draw at this stage; his own and Mandy Gray’s Superstition at number two, the same owners’ Et Hop Du Matz at number 21 and Amanda Gould’s Grafennacht at number 39. Harry has five horses entered at Badminton including these three – he will only be able to ride a third horse at Badminton if all the other horses on the waiting list are accepted.

The home side’s Boyd Martin is the other rider with three horses potentially starting the five-star at Kentucky – he will wear number three on the Annie Goodwin Syndicate’s Fedarman B, number 22 on the Luke 140 Syndicate’s Luke 140 and number 40 (last to go) on Yankee Creek Ranch, LLC’s Commando 3.

Tom McEwen also flies from Britain for the event and will pilot Alison Swinburn, John and Chloe Perry’s Brookfield Quality as number 29.

US-based British rider Lucienne Bellissimo makes her five-star debut on Dyri (number 37), who runs under the ownership of her business Horse Scout Eventing, LLC.

Germany’s Olympic champions and 2022 Kentucky winners Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH (0wned by Michael’s father Joachim, the German Olympic committee for equestrian sport and Klaus and Sabine Fischer) will start as favourites at number eight.

