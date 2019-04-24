How you can watch the 2019 Kentucky Three-Day Event

Horse & Hound’s eventing editor, Pippa Roome, will be at the horse trials for its duration and will be posting daily round-ups on the H&H website, plus read her full report from the three-day event in the 2 May issue of Horse & Hound.

For 2019, Horse & Country will be streaming all three phases (dressage, cross-country and showjumping) from Kentucky live on their website from Thursday to Sunday. The horse inspections will not be included in the live stream.

Horse & Country will be the only place streaming the action live in the UK and Ireland. If you wish to watch you will need to subscribe, which costs £5.99 per month.

Eventing fans in the US, Canada and other North American countries can watch all the action live and for free via the USEF Network.

To find out more about the Kentucky Three-Day Event, visit the website here.

The Brits heading to Kentucky

The British entries include Oliver Townend, who will be defending his Kentucky title aboard the horse he won on last year, Cooley Matser Class. Piggy French is also making the journey across the Atlantic with her WEG team gold medallist Quarrycrest Echo.

The third British entry comes from US-based rider Leslie Law (Voltaire De Tre’). The 2004 Olympic champion has not competed at the top level of the sport since 2010.

The timetable

Thursday, 25 April — dressage

Morning session: 1:30-5pm (GB time)

Afternoon session: 6:30-8:30pm (GB time)

Friday, 26 April — dressage

Morning session: 1:30-5pm (GB time)

Afternoon session: 6:30-8:30pm (GB time)

Saturday, 27 April — cross-country

3-9pm (GB time)

Sunday, 28 April — showjumping

6-8pm (GB time)

