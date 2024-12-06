‘More romance, betrayal and shoulder pads!’: season two of Rivals confirmed





Fans of the hit adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper’s iconic novel Rivals will be delighted to hear the series has been confirmed for a second season.

The first series of Rivals, which was released this autumn, finished on a cliff-hanger. Its creators, Disney+ and Happy Prince, have now revealed that Rupert Campbell-Black and his Rutshire neighbours will be back on TV.

“Nearly 40 years after my novel Rivals was published, I’ve adored seeing the world fall in love with my beloved characters – Rutshire’s finest,” said Dame Jilly, executive producer and Rivals author.

“It has been a fairytale come true working with Happy Prince and Disney+ on the first season.

“I cannot wait for the return of my superhero Rupert Campbell-Black and the rest of the characters in season two!”

The story is set against a “backdrop of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England in the ruthless world of independent television”.

Lee Mason, executive director of scripted originals, EMEA Disney+, said that “it has been phenomenal” to see the reaction to the series.

“We’re thrilled that existing fans of the novels, alongside those new to the Cooperverse, have taken the series to their hearts,” he said.

“I can’t wait to get back to Rutshire and see what exciting drama the Happy Prince team have in store for season two – bring on more romance, betrayal, and shoulder pads!’”

No release date for season two of Rivals has yet been shared, but it will be back on Disney+ in the UK and internationally, and on Hulu in the US. All episodes of season one remain available to stream on Disney+, and we’ve put together more information about how to watch Rivals from anywhere in the world.

In a joint statement, Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Alexander Lamb, chief creative officer and creative director of Happy Prince respectively, said: “It’s been magical to receive the love back from viewers that we put into Rivals.

“The Rivals team set out to create people’s favourite television show, something enduring that our audience would take to their hearts and watch and rewatch. We’re delighted that we’re returning to Rutshire with Jilly and Disney+. It’s a special place to be.”

