How to watch the Grand National on TV: your armchair viewing guide

In a non-pandemic year, thousands of racegoers head to Liverpool for the Grand National meeting at Aintree racecourse (8—10 April). However, that will obviously not be possible in 2021, but there is no need to miss the action, as every single race from the meeting will be shown on TV. Here’s how to watch the Grand National on TV so you don’t miss a moment of the action…

Grand National on TV: how to watch

The Grand National meeting plays host to the most-watched race in the world, but with the three-day spectacular being held behind closed doors this year owing to the pandemic, how can you watch the Grand National meeting from the comfort of your armchair?

So here it is, your armchair viewing guide to the Grand National meeting — and now is definitely the time to invest in that 85inch Ultra HD TV you’ve been hankering after. Grab your remote, a family pack of snacks and a tipple of your choosing because you needn’t leave your armchair for three days — it really will be the best (and safest) seat in the house.

Where can I watch it?

Those of you with a Racing TV subscription can enjoy all the races live but for everyone else in the country, tune in to the main ITV Channel, where the ITV Racing team will take you right to the heart of the action. The live Grand National meeting coverage will also be simulcast on the ITV Hub, on web and app for viewers to watch online or if you’re on the move you can still keep up to date by listening to BBC Radio 5 Live.

What time does it start?

ITV Racing coverage starts at 2pm every day, broadcasting live till 5pm on Thursday and Friday and will show coverage of five races. On Grand National day on Saturday coverage is extended and runs from 2pm until 6.15pm.

What if I’m too excited to wait until 1pm?

After you’ve picked up your copy of the Racing Post and checked out the latest news on the H&H Grand National page, join Oli Bell and his special guests on the Opening Show on ITV4 on Thursday and Friday from 9.30-10.30am and 9.30am-11am on Saturday, where you’ll hear from special guests and experts ready to point you towards some big winners (hopefully).

When is the big race?

The Grand National gets underway at 5.15pm on Saturday 10 April.

