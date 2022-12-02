



Fans will be able to watch the London International Horse Show live via a variety of channels and streaming services when the show kicks off in 2022 (15–19 December).

So, if you are unable to make it to the show in person, don’t worry, as between the TV options and Horse & Hound, we’ve got you covered.

The show features a range of top class equestrian action including international showjumping and dressage, plus driving and showing classes, not to mention other spectacles such as the Shetland Pony Grand National, which never fails to excite.

How to watch London International Horse Show on BBC

The BBC plan to broadcast the following classes and performances from The London International Horse Show on BBC2 and across its digital platforms, including the BBC Sport website and the Red Button service.

Thursday evening (15 December) from 9.15pm:

The Lemieux puissance (available to watch online only)

Friday evening (16 December) from 7.45pm:

The dressage World Cup freestyle, supported by Horse & Hound (available to watch online only)

Sunday afternoon (18 December) from 12.30pm:

The showjumping FEI World Cup (available to watch on BBC2 and online)

Monday evening (19 December) from 6.30pm:

The entire evening performance (available to watch online only) to include:

Markel jockey’s jumping in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund

The Kennel Club medium agility stakes finals

The Devil’s Horsemen

Shetland Pony Grand National

Le Régiment de Cavalerie de la Garde Républicaine

The London Grand Prix

Presentation to the leading rider of the show

Christmas finale prize giving

For those who are unable to watch the action live, all BBC programmes will be available on the BBC iPlayer following the competition.

How to watch London International Horse Show on Horse & Country TV

Classes and entertainment not being broadcast by the BBC can be watched on H&C+ by UK viewers, who will need to pay to access to this service (details below). International viewers who pay for access can watch all of the action on Horse & Country+ worldwide, with exception of the World Cup classes, which can be watched on FEI TV.

Viewers will be able to watch comprehensive coverage of much of the action from the London International Horse Show 2022, including (but not limited to):

The Voltaire Design under-25 British Championship

Dressage Unwrapped

Extreme Driving supported by Karen and Hugh Scott-Barrett

The Christmas Pudding Speed Stakes

The Snowflake Stakes

The Voltaire Design Mini Stakes

The Kennel Club classes (including semi-finals, finals and grand prix)

The BSPS Ridden Mountain & Moorland Championship

The LeMieux Six Bar

The Fancy Dress Relay

The Mistletoe Speed Stakes

The Devil’s Horsemen

Shetland Pony Grand National

Le Régiment de Cavalerie de la Garde Républicaine

Horse & Country TV subscribers who are unable to watch the action live will be able to catch up on the classes and entertainment on demand.

Viewers can watch both live and on-demand via an H&C+ membership or by choosing to the pay-per-view option, H&C+ Freestyle. Annual membership is available for £59.99/year (also available in monthly instalments at £6.99/month), with a 12-month contract. A one-off event pass with H&C+ Freestyle is available for purchase for £14.99.

How to watch London International Horse Show on FEI TV

FEI TV is a pay-to-view service and you can watch the FEI World Cup classes (dressage, showjumping and driving) live – read more details

Follow the action from Excel with H&H

Horse & Hound’s team of reporters will be at the show every day providing extensive up to the minute coverage on Horseandhound.co.uk, as well as in the bumper 22 December issue of the magazine. You can also read the full London International Horse Show preview in 8 December issue of Horse & Hound.

You might also be interested in:

British world champion spearheads dressage line-up at London International Horse Show World’s top showjumpers to do battle at London International How to get to London International Horse Show at ExCeL Guide to 2022 London International Horse Show tickets including discount code 5 reasons why a subscription to HorseandHound.co.uk makes the perfect last-minute gift

Keep up to date with all of the action from London International, including breaking news and behind the scenes insight from each day of the show, with no limit on how much you can read, from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Join now

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.