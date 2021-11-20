



We were all so familiar with the journey to Olympia, but the move of our favourite Christmas show to ExCel means we all need to know how to get to London Horse Show in this brave new world.

Don’t worry – we have the answers!

How to get to London Horse Show on public transport

The nearest station to ExCel is Prince Regent, on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR), which links into the London Underground network (commonly known as the tube). Trains pull up at a covered walkway at the Prince Regent, leaving visitors with less than two minutes walk to the entrance to ExCel.

If you’re looking at a standard tube map, the DLR is shown by two turquoise lines. You will find Prince Regent station on the far right of the map, on the branch of the DLR which ends at Beckton – you will need to make sure you get the right branch of the DLR as trains which terminate at Woolwich Arsenal do not stop at Prince Regent. Some stations will not offer trains on both branches, so you might need to pick up a Woolwich Arsenal train and then change.

One of the great aspects of travelling in London is that there are always lots of different ways to get anywhere, which means you have options if there are delays or services are down on one route. But we would suggest that the routes below are the simplest from the major stations or try using the Transport for London journey planner.

From Waterloo

Take the Jubilee Line eastbound towards Stratford. Change at Canning Town onto the DLR.

From King’s Cross/St Pancras or Euston

Take the Northern Line southwards on the Bank branch. Change at Monument onto the DLR (Woolwich Arsenal branch) and then change at Poplar or Canning Town onto the Beckton branch of the DLR.

It’s worth noting that Bank and Monument stations are interlinked and are essentially one giant station, so don’t panic if you think you are in Bank station rather than Monument.

From Paddington

Take the Bakerloo Line south towards Elephant & Castle. Change at Baker Street onto the Jubilee Line. Change at Canning Town onto the DLR.

How to pay

You can use a contactless card to pay on the tube and DLR – simply tap in on the yellow validator at your first station and out at your final one on each journey (so, if for example, you board the Jubilee Line at Waterloo and get off the DLR at Prince Regent, you just tap in at Waterloo and out at Prince Regent – there is no need to tap in or out at stations in between). Not all DLR stations have barriers, so you need to remember to tap in and out – it’s more likely you’ll be overcharged than undercharged if you forget!

Face coverings

All passengers on Transport for London services – which include the tube and the DLR – have to wear a face covering, unless they are exempt.

How to get to London Horse Show by car

ExCel is now in the Ultra Low Emission Zone. You may need to pay to enter the zone. Check your vehicle registration number here to find out more.

The car parks at ExCeL have 3070 spaces. Parking costs £20 for up to 24 hours and is pay and display.

If you’re arriving via the M11, the North Circular (A406) or the A13, as you get closer to ExCeL you’ll pick up signs for Royal Docks, City Airport and ExCeL London.

If you’re using sat nav please enter the postcodes below.

E16 1XL – if you are travelling from the West to ExCeL from Blackwall Tunnel, Limehouse Link, A12 or Central London.

E16 1FR – if you are travelling from the East to ExCeL from the M11, A13 or into London from the east.

Take a scenic route…

You can take a river boat to ExCel – the route is serviced by Uber Boat by Thames Clippers. There are departures from major London piers every 20 minutes. Alight at the Royal Wharf Pier for a 20-minute walk through Britannia Village and over the Royal Victoria dock footbridge to ExCeL’s west entrance.

The Emirates Airline Cable Car connects ExCeL to North Greenwich tube station (Jubilee Line). All exhibitors and visitors to shows at ExCeL can use the cable car for just £2.50 single fare – to redeem the discount, show a confirmation email or ticket indicating that you are attending an ExCeL event to the staff at the Emirates Airline terminals. A cabin arrives every 30 seconds and flights last approximately 10 minutes, except during peak commuter times when it runs a bit quicker.

More information about travel to ExCel

