London International Horse Show venue confirmed for 2022





The London International Horse Show will remain at the ExCel for 2022 following the success of last year’s event.

The 2021 show was held at the new venue owing to building work at Olympia, which had been home to the event for 49 years.

At the time of the announcement, in April 2021, organisers hinted that the move could potentially be for more than a year, and this has now been confirmed.

“Our visitors’ response to the move to ExCeL is very exciting, it means that we have a solid foundation to build on,” said show director Simon Brooks-Ward.

“We were able to introduce a better quality experience for our visitors, including our new hospitality option, the Phoenix Club, and our competitors and their grooms were more than impressed by the facilities that were on offer.

“We are looking forward to building on the 2021 event and have plenty of plans in the pipeline to enhance the show even more.”

A statement from the London International Horse Show added that the move to ExCel had a positive impact on all areas of the event in 2021, so “we have to return for more”.

“Visitors and competitors will once again have the opportunity to enjoy the added bonuses the larger venue has to offer, from a bigger arena and view of the warm-up and collecting ring to the wider choice of areas for relaxing and dining,” said the statement.

“And with the new high-speed Elizabeth Line opening this summer, visitors, particularly those of you from London’s West End, will be able to travel even faster to the 2022 show.”

The ExCel will have its own station, meaning the estimated journey time from Paddington will be “less than 20 minutes”.

The 2022 show will run from 15 to 19 December and tickets will go on sale in the spring.

