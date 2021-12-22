Check out the best of breeds crowned at the London International Horse Show





After a two year hiatus owing to the pandemic, the LeMieux BSPS supreme Heritage Mountain and Moorland ridden championship was back better than ever. The end of season finale was held at London International Horse Show and the country’s best native ponies were presented for judging.

Eleven spectacular representatives were awarded the best of breed titles, but which one was your favourite?

Don’t miss the full report in this week’s issue of H&H magazine…

Dartmoor

Felicity Thompson’s home-bred stallion Salcombe Starehole Bay — supreme M&M at the Royal International back in July — and Katy Marriott-Payne were on fine form to lift their best of breed sash as well as overall reserve.

Exmoor

Hayley Reynolds rode Maureen Richardson’s ultra-consistent 13-year-old stallion Dunkery Wigeon to the Exmoor honour, a spot he’s occupied on three other occasions.

Shetland

The Brightmore family’s Shetland Lotuspoint Cassius was placed fifth overall with nine-year-old Lilly Ahern Lee, who also landed the junior rider title on her first London appearance.

Welsh A

The eight-year-old stallion Hoekhurst Example and Libby Grota, HOYS winners in October, added the section A sash to their tally, also finishing 10th in the final line-up.

Welsh B

Katy Marriott-Payne’s own Welsh section B mare Clanmill Leteika Miracle, another victor at the NEC back in October, lifted her best of breed title with Kimberley Bates at the helm.

Welsh C

Rebecca Penny was in the driving seat of Lynn Scott’s home-bred, home-produced super star Welsh section C stallion Lynuck The Showman, who was awarded a top conformation score to claim the supreme title on his fifth visit to London.

Welsh D

Karen Johnson’s HOYS M&M pony of the year Menai Eurostar and his producer Adam Forster ended their 2021 with fourth place.

Fell

The 11-year-old stallion Wellbrow Diplomat is best of the Fell ponies for owners Zoe Marsden and Louise Garforth and rider Brian Williams.

Dales

On his first visit to London, the Pennell family’s home-bred stallion Nipna Midnight Rambler, champion at Royal Windsor earlier in the season, tops the Dales section and is overall third with Sarah Parker.

New Forest

Penny Sutton’s Lovelyhill Folklore, a 10-year-old working stallion and top working hunter contender, nails his performance to score the New Forest best of breed ticket with Vikki Smith.

Connemara

Ridden by Michael Harty, Robert and Barbara Fallon’s home-bred stallion Cashelbay Rocket, a former HOYS winner, leads the Connemara line-up and is placed sixth overall.

You might also be interested in:

Home-bred Welsh stallion earns his London centre line moment on fifth appearance ‘I get emotional speaking about him’: Showing producer on the pony who made her 2022 Horse of the Year Show showing judges announced Get Christmas wrapped up with a Horse & Hound subscription – the gift that keeps on giving

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.