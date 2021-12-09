2022 Horse of the Year Show showing judges announced

Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) organiser Grandstand Media has confirmed the 2022 HOYS judges. The dates for the prestigious show are yet to be confirmed.
The 2022 HOYS showing judges are:
Cob of the Year: Alan Mickleburgh (conformation) and Richard Telford (ride/show)
Coloured Horse and Pony of the Year: Gillian Wright and Sue-Helen Shuttleworth
Hack of the Year: Jennie Loriston-Clarke MBE and Nancy Graylen
Harness Champion of the Year: TBC
Intermediate Show Hunter of the Year: Joanne Griffin and Barbara White
Intermediate Show Riding Type of the Year: Joanne Griffin and Barbara White
Junior M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: Jennie Loriston-Clarke MBE and Jocelyn Price
Ladies’ Side Saddle Horse of the Year: Kathy Atkin Bowdler and Michaela Bowling
Lead Rein Pony of Hunter Type of the Year: Jennie Loriston-Clarke MBE
M&M Mini Pony of the Year: Caroline Nelson
M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: Joanna Jack and Marie-Claire Nimmo
M&M Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Jocelyn Price and Barbara McGrath
Maxi Cob of the Year: Alan Mickleburgh and Richard Telford
Mini Show Pony of the Year: Richard Miller
Miniature Horse of the Year: Alan Mickleburgh
Racehorse to Riding Horse of the Year: TBC
Ridden Partbred Pony of the Year: Jocelyn Price and Richard Miller
Ridden Purebred Arab of the Year: Mary Bancroft and Michaela Bowling
Riding Horse of the Year: Caroline Nelson and Lucinda Seletto
Shire Horse of the Year: Mike Horler
Show Hunter of the Year: Wendy Phipps and Lucy Killingbeck
Show Hunter Pony of the Year: Paula McCarthy and Debbie Monaghan-Bentley
Small Show Hunter of the Year: Rosemary Morris and Nicholas Collins
Supreme In-Hand Championship: Edwin Prosser and Tullis Matson
Working Hunter of the Year: Rosemary Morris and Nicholas Collins
Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Caroline Hamilton and Fiona Holton
British Ridden Heavy Horse: Tom Brewster and Michaela Bowling
Children’s Riding Pony of the Year: Philip Cooper and Louise Gaunt
