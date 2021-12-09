2022 Horse of the Year Show showing judges announced





Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) organiser Grandstand Media has confirmed the 2022 HOYS judges. The dates for the prestigious show are yet to be confirmed.

The 2022 HOYS showing judges are:

Cob of the Year: Alan Mickleburgh (conformation) and Richard Telford (ride/show)

Coloured Horse and Pony of the Year: Gillian Wright and Sue-Helen Shuttleworth

Hack of the Year: Jennie Loriston-Clarke MBE and Nancy Graylen

Harness Champion of the Year: TBC

Intermediate Show Hunter of the Year: Joanne Griffin and Barbara White

Intermediate Show Riding Type of the Year: Joanne Griffin and Barbara White

Junior M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: Jennie Loriston-Clarke MBE and Jocelyn Price

Ladies’ Side Saddle Horse of the Year: Kathy Atkin Bowdler and Michaela Bowling

Lead Rein Pony of Hunter Type of the Year: Jennie Loriston-Clarke MBE

M&M Mini Pony of the Year: Caroline Nelson

M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: Joanna Jack and Marie-Claire Nimmo

M&M Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Jocelyn Price and Barbara McGrath

Maxi Cob of the Year: Alan Mickleburgh and Richard Telford

Mini Show Pony of the Year: Richard Miller

Miniature Horse of the Year: Alan Mickleburgh

Racehorse to Riding Horse of the Year: TBC

Ridden Partbred Pony of the Year: Jocelyn Price and Richard Miller

Ridden Purebred Arab of the Year: Mary Bancroft and Michaela Bowling

Riding Horse of the Year: Caroline Nelson and Lucinda Seletto

Shire Horse of the Year: Mike Horler

Show Hunter of the Year: Wendy Phipps and Lucy Killingbeck

Show Hunter Pony of the Year: Paula McCarthy and Debbie Monaghan-Bentley

Small Show Hunter of the Year: Rosemary Morris and Nicholas Collins

Supreme In-Hand Championship: Edwin Prosser and Tullis Matson

Working Hunter of the Year: Rosemary Morris and Nicholas Collins

Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Caroline Hamilton and Fiona Holton

British Ridden Heavy Horse: Tom Brewster and Michaela Bowling

Children’s Riding Pony of the Year: Philip Cooper and Louise Gaunt

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.