{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

2022 Horse of the Year Show showing judges announced

Alex Robinson Alex Robinson

    • Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) organiser Grandstand Media has confirmed the 2022 HOYS judges. The dates for the prestigious show are yet to be confirmed.

    The 2022 HOYS showing judges are:

    Cob of the Year: Alan Mickleburgh (conformation) and Richard Telford (ride/show)
    Coloured Horse and Pony of the Year: Gillian Wright and Sue-Helen Shuttleworth
    Hack of the Year: Jennie Loriston-Clarke MBE and Nancy Graylen
    Harness Champion of the Year: TBC
    Intermediate Show Hunter of the Year: Joanne Griffin and Barbara White
    Intermediate Show Riding Type of the Year: Joanne Griffin and Barbara White
    Junior M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: Jennie Loriston-Clarke MBE and Jocelyn Price
    Ladies’ Side Saddle Horse of the Year: Kathy Atkin Bowdler and Michaela Bowling
    Lead Rein Pony of Hunter Type of the Year: Jennie Loriston-Clarke MBE
    M&M Mini Pony of the Year: Caroline Nelson
    M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: Joanna Jack and Marie-Claire Nimmo
    M&M Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Jocelyn Price and Barbara McGrath
    Maxi Cob of the Year: Alan Mickleburgh and Richard Telford
    Mini Show Pony of the Year: Richard Miller
    Miniature Horse of the Year: Alan Mickleburgh
    Racehorse to Riding Horse of the Year: TBC
    Ridden Partbred Pony of the Year: Jocelyn Price and Richard Miller
    Ridden Purebred Arab of the Year: Mary Bancroft and Michaela Bowling
    Riding Horse of the Year: Caroline Nelson and Lucinda Seletto
    Shire Horse of the Year: Mike Horler
    Show Hunter of the Year: Wendy Phipps and Lucy Killingbeck
    Show Hunter Pony of the Year: Paula McCarthy and Debbie Monaghan-Bentley
    Small Show Hunter of the Year: Rosemary Morris and Nicholas Collins
    Supreme In-Hand Championship: Edwin Prosser and Tullis Matson
    Working Hunter of the Year: Rosemary Morris and Nicholas Collins
    Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Caroline Hamilton and Fiona Holton
    British Ridden Heavy Horse: Tom Brewster and Michaela Bowling
    Children’s Riding Pony of the Year: Philip Cooper and Louise Gaunt

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

    You may like...