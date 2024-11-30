



One of the highlights of the London International Horse Show (18-22 December) is always Friday night’s high-octane Markel Jockeys Jumping Class, in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund.

This year, team captains Harry Skelton and AP MCoy will lead a glittering cast of jockeys in the relay race over the coloured poles, including fellow champion jump jockeys Brian Hughes and Harry Cobden, Henry Brooke and Gina Andrews. Representing the Flat jockeys are Jim Crowley, reigning champion Oisin Murphy, Joanna Mason and Saffie Osbourne.

Four-time champion Flat jockey Oisin Murphy is no stranger to the showjumping ring, having won internationally and he contested the Speed Derby at Hickstead in 2022. However, having not jumped at all this year and feeling a little ring rusty, Oisin enlisted the help of five-time Hickstead Derby winner and European gold medallist William Funnell for a jumping lesson where he was joined by LIHS ambassador, ITV Racing presenter and former Love Island star Chris Hughes. Chris will be acting as a roving reporter on the night.

Oisin tells H&H he’s taken away plenty of great advice ahead of his competitive debut at the London International.

“Will was very kind to let us come down and give us a few pointers,” he says. “I’d never been to the Billy Stud and it’s a wonderful facility.

“He put a little course up for us and he allowed us to warm up as normal, like we will be doing on the 20 December, before we popped round. He’s a fantastic rider and it was very good of him to give up his time.”

Oisin Murphy: “A bit like racing, I’ll just get on and try my best!”

Oisin rode the eight-year-old Chocolat Du Rouet for his lesson, but he isn’t sure yet who he will be riding on the night.

“A bit like racing, I’ll just get on and try my best!” he says. “I’ve obviously showjumped a bit on the Sunshine Tour and so on, but this will be my first time in the Markel Jockeys Jumping class at the London International. I haven’t had a chance to compete at all this year, so this will be my first opportunity of 2024 and I’m very lucky that they’ve included me this time round.

“I’ve visited the show many times though and there’s an electric feeling there, a great atmosphere and it’s one that lots of equestrians look forward to, having a day at the ExCeL Arena in December.

“The class will be great fun, and all of us jockeys taking part will certainly be competing to win, but more importantly we are grateful to be involved in an event that raises vital awareness for a charity that is so important to us all and the wider sport.”

“I just hope I’ll be able to do a good job!”

Top tips from William Funnell for Oisin Murphy and Chris Hughes

William Funnell revealed that both Chris and Oisin had to work on memorising a course of showjumps.

“It just becomes a habit for showjumpers – you look up and there’s your next fence – but of course it’s very different in racing and people in racing sometimes find it difficult to plot a route; they’re just used to going in straight lines!” William explains.

“So I was explaining that it’s all about preparation – the minute you’re landing from one fence, you’re preparing for the next. You land, you balance the horse, you look for the next fence and your line to it; you can’t just be swinging round the corners hoping for the best!

“So I’ve hopefully given them a few tips, but on the night they all just want to win so much that they’ll all get carried away and do whatever they want! But that’s what makes it fun, and that’s what it’s all about.”

There have been plenty of thrills, spills and festive entertainment in the class over the years, with Harry Skelton even losing his bridle twice in 2018. With the option of the Markel joker fence to finish, there’s plenty to test the jockeys’ skill, bravery and horsemanship.

Chris Hughes adds: “I’m thrilled to be an ambassador for London International Horse Show this year and to be involved in helping to support the Injured Jockeys Fund through the Markel Jumping Jockeys class is really special for me. I can’t wait to see everyone down at the ExCeL in a few weeks for what is going to be one of the highlights of the Show!”

AP McCoy: “Some jockeys jump really well, some fall off – usually me – but it’s for a great cause”

The 20-time champion jockey AP McCoy, who is president of the Injured Jockeys Fund, last guided his team to victory in 2022 and he says: “We all love taking part in the Markel Jockeys Jumping. It’s always such a great night. Some jockeys jump really well, some fall off – usually me – but it’s for a great cause and the least we can do to raise awareness of the IJF and the incredible work the charity does.”

The Markel Jockeys Jumping class in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund kicks off the London International Horse Show’s evening performance on Friday 20 December at ExCeL London.

